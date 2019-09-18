View 10 pics | Lifestyle
Dwayne Johnson's cutest family moments will melt your heart

Dwayne Johnson's cutest family moments will melt your heart
Dwayne Johnson's cutest family moments will melt your heart

Dwayne Johnson cutest moments with family
Dwayne Johnson cutest moments with family

Tough on the outside, tender on the inside

According to Forbes, Dwayne Johnson is the highest-paid actor in Hollywood of 2019. Every movie he's in seems to be a worldwide hit and he's known for being one of the top action heroes around. At 6'5" ft and 260 pounds - all pure muscle - it's easy to see how he got the nickname of 'The Rock!' 

However, despite coming off semi-intimidating, when 'The Rock' is with his family, his sweet side is easy to see. Take a look at his cutest family moments, but watch out, your heart might melt!

Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Simone Alexandra
Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Simone Alexandra

His daughters need a cuddle, no matter the age!

The love flows freely when Dwayne Johnson is around his daughters. And here's the proof: in this picture, he kisses his 18-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra, from his marriage to his manager Dany García. Simone keeps out of the public eye but is looking to break into the world of fashion.

Dawyne Johnson with daughters Jasmine and Tiana Gia
Dawyne Johnson with daughters Jasmine and Tiana Gia

Jasmine and Tiana, his two queens

Jasmine and Tiana Gia are the apples of Dwayne Johnson's eye. Jasmine was born in 2015, and Tiana Gia in 2018, and the pair can turn this huge grizzly into a real teddy bear. Dwayne makes sure he's with them as much as possible: he doesn't want to miss a single moment as they grow up. "My lil’ queens, Tia & Jazzy made my birthday. Good reminder for me of what’s really important in life and why I work the way I do," said the actor along with this photo on social media.

Dwayne Johnson loves his family and looks after his mom
Dwayne Johnson loves his family and looks after his mom

Momma's best boy  

Dwayne Johnson isn't just a great dad, he's also known for being a great son. Last year, he bought his mom, 70-year-old Ata Johnson a brand new house for Christmas and, as he explained on his social media, he always makes sure his parents have everything they'll ever need. "I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being," said the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor said, "And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home."

 

Dawyne Johnson cutest moments hawaii wedding
Dawyne Johnson cutest moments hawaii wedding

His romantic wedding was to die for

After a ten year marriage to Dany García, with whom he still has an excellent relationship - she is, in fact, his manager - The Rock met his second wife, Lauren Hashian, in 2007, while filming The Game Plan. The attraction was instant. Twelve years and two daughters later, they married on August 19 in an idyllic ceremony in Hawaii.

Dwayne Johnson cutest moments Lauren Hashian
Dwayne Johnson cutest moments Lauren Hashian

Lauren, the love of his life

Lauren Hashian is the daughter of musician Sid Hashian, former drummer in the band Boston, who passed away in 2017. Lauren is also a singer-songwriter and the love of The Rock's life. Since they met, they haven't stopped expressing their love and admiration for each other. "Happy Mama’s Day to my incredible woman, who’s the anchor of our blessed family," he wrote in a post honoring his wife on Mother's day. 

Dawyne Johnson melts every time he sees daughter Tiana Gia
Dawyne Johnson melts every time he sees daughter Tiana Gia

The coolest dad for Tiana Gia

"Get used to daddy’s hands kid ~ they’ll always have your back," Dwayne said in his sweet message to wish Tiana Gia a happy birthday. Since the little one was born, the actor has pleased his fans with incredibly adorable dad-and-daughter videos where he has imaginary conversations with the baby girl. "Exactly, the coolest dad," he says to his unable-to-speak daughter. 

Dawyne Johnson and daughter Jasmine
Dawyne Johnson and daughter Jasmine

Jazzy, another star in the family

Jasmine is a budding social media star since she is the focus of many of the stories both her proud parents love to share with the world. Check out some of the videos of this little princess singing to see where she gets her talent from. (Hint, it's her mom). 

Dawyne Johnson fun moments with daughters
Dawyne Johnson fun moments with daughters

Fun times and unforgettable moments

Dwayne Johnson may come off as a tough guy, but we know he's really a sweet and loving guy when he's with his daughters. He's completely in love with his princesses and shares unforgettable moments with them. Hiding Easter eggs in the garden or cuddling his babies are some of the highlights we've seen.

Dawyne Johnson family man
Dawyne Johnson family man

A happy man in a happy family

Dwayne Johnson has made a great family with Lauren Hashian and their daughters, Jasmine, Tiana Gia and Simone Alexandra. They're always together for important moments, as is Dwayne's mother, Ata. "We love you family.
On our wedding day, thank you for giving us your full hearts, love and support," wrote 'The Rock' showing his gratitude to all members of his family. 

 

