Oh Comadre candles will have you feeling right at home

Get ready to stock up on your favorite familiar scents as Latina candlemaker Marcela Gomez has taken all of the iconic Latino scents and turned them into candles. Do you want your home to smell like Fabuloso without having to do the cleaning? She’s got you covered! Or perhaps you’d like your apartment to smell like pan dulce conchas sans having to run to the panaderia. She’s got one for you too! Marcela’s line named Oh Comadre Candles offers a variety of aromas synonymous to the Latino culture, including Tamal de Elote, champurrado, flan, Vapo-Candle and so much more.
What started as a form of therapy from her nursing job, Marcela has grown a community of more than 50,000 followers on social media. Next to a photo of herself, the candle artisan shared her purpose for creating candles. “My mission is to create candles that evoke emotion, memories, or a laugh. However, there is nothing funny about the quality. I try to make the best artisan quality candle I can,” she wrote. “Oh Comadre represents my culture and what surrounds me. They celebrate life through a Latina’s eye, mine!” she added.
Scroll through the gallery to see some of our favorites!
Chocolate Abuelito
The counterpart to Chocolate Abuelita, the Abuelito Hot Chocolate candle will have you craving the iconic drink every time you light it up.