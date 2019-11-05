Get your chill on with these chic and stress-free pieces

View 8 pics | Lifestyle

Slip Relax Roller
© Slip

Slip Relax Roller

With today’s fast-paced, always-connected world, chilling is often easier said than done. Most of us have 40 hour work weeks, side hustles and families to attend, leaving only but a few minutes for unwinding and relaxation. However, we all need to take a moment to chill and re-energize for the sake of our well being. November 6 marks National Stress Awareness Day, which serves as a reminder that we all need to take a step back and enjoy the little things in life.

 

So whether that means lounging around in your favorite onesie, drinking caffeine-free tea or simply enjoying the scent of a relaxing candle, we’ve rounded up a list of goodies to get you feeling nice and stress-free.

 

Scroll through the gallery for some calming and (cute!) pieces, and get into the R&R mood.

 

Rolling on the chill

With keynotes of cedarwood, lavender oil, and bergamot, the Slip Relax Roller will have you feeling relaxed and renewed during stressful moments. Plus, the sleek packaging makes it aesthetically pleasing, and it’s the perfect size for carrying in your bag for anytime-use.

Slip Relax Roller, available at Slip.com, $30

Chillhouse sweatshirt
© @chillhouse

Chillhouse sweatshirt

A case of the chills

In case you need a lively reminder to chill, the “Chills” sweatshirt from Chillhouse is perfect for days where you want to have a productive yet zero-stress Saturday.

Chills Crewneck, available at Chillhouse, $60

skarlett-blue-onesie
© Skarlett Blue

skarlett-blue-onesie

Onsie for all

There’s nothing like cozying up on your couch after a long day, and this ribbed onesie will be your go-to for the ultimate in comfort. What’s best, you don’t need to change out of it if you need to run to restock on snacks, you only need to throw on a coat and boots, and you’re all set!

Dreamer Ribbed Onsie, available at Skarlettblue.com, $98

target coffee mug
© Target

target coffee mug

Relax, bonita

With this mug, you can sip on chamomile tea and get an instant mood-enhancement at once.

Opalhouse Hola Bonita Mug, available at Target.com, $6

Chill House candle
© @chillhouse

Chill House candle

Palo santo and chill

The Palo Santo & Chill candle is a must at the end of every workday. With notes of palo santo, cedarwood and citrus, this candle offers a warm and captivating feeling.

Palo Santo & Chill Candle, available at Chillhouse.com, $52

Naturopathica stress balm
© Naturopathica

Naturopathica stress balm

Nothing a balm can't solve

Unwind at the end of a long week with this mind-soothing balm, which also soothes the skin thanks to its main ingredients: hemp flower oil and cold-pressed hemp seed oil. It's a win-win situation!

Naturopathica Chill Full Spectrum CBD & Kava Balm, available at naturopathicachill.com, $76

Chill Pill necklace
© Maison Miru

Chill Pill necklace

Chill pill

Rather than taking a chill pill, you can just wear one with this elevated charm necklace. 

Chill Pill Charm Necklace, available at MaisonMiru.com, $138

Chill hair clip
© Haute-Kulture

Chill hair clip

Chill but make it fashion

With the surge of hair accessories comes this sparkly hair pin – perfect for your next chill-night out. 

