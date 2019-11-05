Get your chill on with these chic and stress-free pieces

With today’s fast-paced, always-connected world, chilling is often easier said than done. Most of us have 40 hour work weeks, side hustles and families to attend, leaving only but a few minutes for unwinding and relaxation. However, we all need to take a moment to chill and re-energize for the sake of our well being. November 6 marks National Stress Awareness Day, which serves as a reminder that we all need to take a step back and enjoy the little things in life.
So whether that means lounging around in your favorite onesie, drinking caffeine-free tea or simply enjoying the scent of a relaxing candle, we’ve rounded up a list of goodies to get you feeling nice and stress-free.
Scroll through the gallery for some calming and (cute!) pieces, and get into the R&R mood.
Rolling on the chill
With keynotes of cedarwood, lavender oil, and bergamot, the Slip Relax Roller will have you feeling relaxed and renewed during stressful moments. Plus, the sleek packaging makes it aesthetically pleasing, and it’s the perfect size for carrying in your bag for anytime-use.
Slip Relax Roller, available at Slip.com, $30