Celebrity Halloween costumes: Pet Edition

Celebrity Halloween costumes: Pet Edition
Celebrity Halloween costumes: Pet Edition

Eva Mendes only buys shoes and bags under this one condition
Eva Mendes only buys shoes and bags under this one condition
Our favorite celebrity's pets also want to trick-or-treat!
© @evalongoria

Our favorite celebrity's pets also want to trick-or-treat!

Household cutie pies

This Halloween gave us many surprises in the costume department. Although many celebrities got extremely creative with their spooky getups, there is one thing that they all did: they didn't leave behind the most adorable members of their households: their pets!

Eva Longoria, Maluma y Sofía Vergara's son Manolo Vergara are just a efw of the celebs who could not resist disguising their pets and showing us the aww-worthy results on their social media channels.

Eva Longoria

The actress purchased a very special Halloween costume for her French bulldog, Popeye. Netizens were in awe of the cute outfit and showered her post with positive comments. No surprise there!

Celebrity pets, Halloween costumes edition
© @maluma

Celebrity pets, Halloween costumes edition

Maluma

French bulldogs for the win! This year the Colombian crooner played around with some photo applications to create an instant pirate costume. This immediately reminded him of his French bulldog, Kilate, which moved him to post a photo of the little pirate. "I miss you," the singer wrote with more than a tinge of nostalgia in his tone.

Las mascotas de los famosos también quieren 'dulce o truco'
© @natalia

Las mascotas de los famosos también quieren 'dulce o truco'

Natalia Barulich

Natalia BarulichMaluma's ex girl, went all out and disguised her little doggo, Princess Juliet, as Wonder Woman.

Trick-or-treating for these celebrity dogs
© @mingey

Trick-or-treating for these celebrity dogs

Amanda Seyfried

Finn, Amanda Seyfried's dog, was ready for his close-up shot, dressed as an adorable sorcerer.

Reese Witherspoon's doggo poses for his Halloween close-up
© @reesewitherspoon

Reese Witherspoon's doggo poses for his Halloween close-up

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon's dressed her family pet Lou, her dog, as Robin, Batman's faithful sidekick. "I mean, come on... have you ever seen a more handsome superhero?" she wrote.

Sofia Vergara's 'grandson' Baguette went dressed as a taco for Halloween
© @manologonzalezvergara

Sofia Vergara's 'grandson' Baguette went dressed as a taco for Halloween

Manolo González

Sofía Vergara's son Manolo twinned with his doggie Baguette. Manolo dressed as a hamburger while the cute canine dressed as a taco. Very apropos!

Celebrity Halloween costumes: pet edition, jesse tyler
© @jessetyler

Celebrity Halloween costumes: pet edition, jesse tyler

Jesse Tyler

Bubbles, Jesse Tyler from Modern Family's dog, also wore a Halloween costume. A beautiful orange flower around his neck/head region, he looked absolutely dashing!

