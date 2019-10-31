View 10 pics | Lifestyle

Celebrity Halloween costumes 2019: you simply cannot miss this roundup!

Celebrity Halloween costumes 2019: you simply cannot miss this roundup!
Celebrity Halloween costumes 2019: you simply cannot miss this roundup!

Selena Gomez confirms her relationship status after night out with her ex-boyfriend
Selena Gomez confirms her relationship status after night out with her ex-boyfriend
Halloween 2019: best celebrity costumes
© @evalongoria

Halloween 2019: best celebrity costumes

It’s Halloween, and the stars know it! As it happens every October 31, celebrities are dressing up as some of their favorite characters, people, things, superheroes – you name it! It’s the one time of year stars transform into anyone they want to be and they don’t disappoint! Everyone from Ariana Grande to Kylie Jenner and Mario Lopez among others have invested into a variety of impressive costumes, including Ariel from The Little MermaidBeyoncé and Jay-Z and yes, even a mailbox. That’s right!

So in case you need some last minute inspiration, scroll through the gallery to see how celebs are doing Halloween 2019!

 

Little Santi

Eva Longoria’s son, Santiago Bastón, got an early start to Halloween celebrations when he dressed up as Batman and now he’s back as the cutest mini vampire. “Here’s the second Halloween costume! I handmade his fabulous cape!! #VampireSanti#HappyHalloween,” wrote a proud Eva next to a pic featuring mom and son.

Ciara dresses up as Beyoncé, best celebrity Halloween costumes
© @ciara

Ciara dresses up as Beyoncé, best celebrity Halloween costumes

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Epic! Ciara and Russell dressed up as Beyoncé and Jay Z in their Apesh*t music video and killed it! The couple mimicked the scene in which the Carters stand in front of the Mona Lisa inside the Louvre but instead stood in front of a portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Halloween 2019: Best celebrity costumes
© @kyliejenner

Halloween 2019: Best celebrity costumes

Kylie Jenner

Ariel, is that you? Kylie transformed into The Little Mermaid complete with blue-eye contacts, a fiery red wig and seashell bra.

Celebrity Halloween costumes: best of 2019
© Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Celebrity Halloween costumes: best of 2019

Jason Momoa

The Aquaman star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as rockstar legend Elvis Presley in a light pink bedazzled suit iconic to the late artist. The actor revealed he dressed as 19-year-old Elvis during his first time at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

Kevin Hart dressed as 'The Rock' for Halloween
© @kevinhart4real

Kevin Hart dressed as 'The Rock' for Halloween

Kevin Hart

The actor-comedian made his best impression of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson circa the ‘90s. For his costume the Jumanji: The Next Level star wears blue jeans, a black turtleneck, a silver chain, fanny pack and wig to fully channel The Rock. And he even added the hidden napkin.

Jennifer Garner during Halloween 2019: best celebrity costumes
© @jennifer.garner

Jennifer Garner during Halloween 2019: best celebrity costumes

Jennifer Garner

The actress slipped into something boxy when she turned into a mailbox from the United States Postal Service.

Ariana Grande Halloween 2019: Best celebrity costumes
© @arianagrande

Ariana Grande Halloween 2019: Best celebrity costumes

Ariana Grande​

Another winner! The Thank You, Next singer is completely unrecognizable dressed as some sort of monster beast from Twilight Zone. Creepy!

Zoe Saldana, Dominican actress for Halloween 2019: best celebrity costumes
© @zoesaldana

Zoe Saldana, Dominican actress for Halloween 2019: best celebrity costumes

Zoe Saldana

Zoe brought out her inner ballerina complete with a white tutu, tights and sheer pink top. Cute!

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson, Halloween 2019: Best celebrity costumes
© @khloekardashian

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson, Halloween 2019: Best celebrity costumes

True Thompson

How cute is she? Khloé Kardashian’s adorable one-year-old is the cutest swan there ever was. 

Mario Lopez, Saved by the Bell for Halloween 2019: Best celebrity costumes
© @mariolopez

Mario Lopez, Saved by the Bell for Halloween 2019: Best celebrity costumes

The Lopez clan

Mario Lopez and his three children, Gia, nine, Dominic, six and three-month-old Santino Rafael turned into the Karate Kid for their Halloween costumes.

