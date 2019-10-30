View 9 pics | Lifestyle

Get inspired by these Latinx pop culture icons for your Halloween costume

Get inspired by these Latinx pop culture icons for your Halloween costume
Get inspired by these Latinx pop culture icons for your Halloween costume

The best Halloween costumes royals have worn throughout the years
The best Halloween costumes royals have worn throughout the years
Chapulin Colorado
Chapulin Colorado

If you’re not one to plan your Halloween costume a whole year in advance (no shame in that!), then perhaps dressing up as one of these Latinx pop culture icons will tickle your fancy. Most of these won’t require you to go all out and you might already own some of these pieces at home. Everyone from el Chapulin Colorado to Dora the Explorer, Tin Tan, or Miguel from Coco don’t require a whole lot of effort except for maybe a wig, glam makeup, or a pair of antennas will do just the trick.

And in case you want to dress up as more than one of these characters, just remember, there’s always next year!

 

Scroll through the gallery for some inspiration!

Chapulin Colorado

El Chapulin Colorado is one of the easiest costumes you can DIY. All you need is a red crewneck or hoodie and tights, yellow gym shorts, high-top sneakers, a pair of antennas and voila – you're all set!

Chilindrina - El Chavo del Ocho
Chilindrina - El Chavo del Ocho

Chilindrina

You can always dress up as Mexican icon la Chilindrina for an easy yet cute option. 

Miguel from Coco
Miguel from Coco

Miguel from Coco

Remember him? Of course, you do! Miguel from Disney's Coco only requires you to wear a pair of skinny jeans, a red sports hoodie, and lace-up boots. You can also paint your face as he does with the Day of the Dead face paint. 

Condorito
Condorito

Condorito

The Chilean comics character is the next to the easiest thing to wear your clothes. The biggest challenge might be finding a costume of Condorito's head, but hey – there's always paper maché!

Dora the Explorer
Dora the Explorer

Live action Dora 

Isabela Moner's interpretation of Dora the Explorer will bring you back to your childhood but in a good way. Surely you have a backpack lying around!

El Chavo del Ocho
El Chavo del Ocho

El Chavo del Ocho

Look hard enough, and you'll probably find El Chavo del Ocho's entire outfit lying around at home.

Princess Elena of Avalor
Princess Elena of Avalor

Princess Elena of Avalor

Channel your inner princess as Princess Elena of Avalor and watch the compliments roll in. 

Tin Tan
Tin Tan

Tin Tan

Take a cue from Tin Tan and dress as a pachuco from the 1930s. 

Walter Mercado
Walter Mercado

Walter Mercado

The glitz, the glamour! Walter Mercado's bedazzled ensemble will have you shining all night.

