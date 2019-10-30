Just in time for Halloween: Katy Perry's most jaw-dropping looks

When it comes to extravagant costumes, Katy Perry tops the list of celebrities who do it best. Since way back during her I Kissed Girl days, she's been known to stand out not just for her voice, but for her cool and creative outfits.
And it's not just about stage costumes! The singer takes her over-the-top fashion everywhere from the red carpet to black-tie galas.
Chandelier dress
Katy always pulls out all the stops for the annual Met Gala, the fashion event of the year. In 2019 she worked with one of her favorites, Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, to light up the pink carpet, literally, in a chandelier dress. The outfit at the camp-themed party was one of the most memorable – a highlight of the night.