Just in time for Halloween: Katy Perry's most jaw-dropping looks

Just in time for Halloween: Katy Perry's most jaw-dropping looks
Just in time for Halloween: Katy Perry's most jaw-dropping looks

Lupita Nyong'o scares fans with her iconic character from 'Us'
Lupita Nyong'o scares fans with her iconic character from 'Us'
Katy Perry chandelier dress
© Getty Images

Katy Perry chandelier dress

When it comes to extravagant costumes, Katy Perry tops the list of celebrities who do it best. Since way back during her I Kissed Girl days, she's been known to stand out not just for her voice, but for her cool and creative outfits. 

And it's not just about stage costumes! The singer takes her over-the-top fashion everywhere from the red carpet to black-tie galas.

 

Chandelier dress

Katy always pulls out all the stops for the annual Met Gala, the fashion event of the year. In 2019 she worked with one of her favorites, Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, to light up the pink carpet, literally, in a chandelier dress. The outfit at the camp-themed party was one of the most memorable – a highlight of the night.

Katy Perry hamburger costume
© Getty Images

Katy Perry hamburger costume

Hamburger to go

It's impossible to create a list of Katy's most OTT looks without including one of her most famous getups – the hamburger outfits she wore to the Met Gala 2019 afterparties. The now-iconic look was also worn in former frenemy Taylor Swift's You Need To Calm Down music video, with Tay Tay dressed up as the fries. 

Katy Perry - Versace angel at the 2018 Met Gala
© Getty Images

Katy Perry - Versace angel at the 2018 Met Gala

Angel wings 

Katy embraced an angelic look at the Met Gala 2018, where the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination. The ethereal look was based around not just the gigantic wings, but also a gold Versace dress and thigh-high boots. 

Katy Perry Ursula costume
© Getty Images

Katy Perry Ursula costume

Ursula the Sea Witch

The pop star also indulges in her darker side, like with this spectacular imitation of Ursula from The Little Mermaid, which she wore for an American Idol episode dedicated to Disney. Along with purple skin and a hair-raising wig, Katy rocked an amazing strapless octopus dress, tentacles included.

Katy Perry at MTV Video Music Awards
© Getty Images

Katy Perry at MTV Video Music Awards

Cube hat and Dior couture

Katy embraced the bright colors and geometric forms of the 1980s for this appearance at the MTV Music Video Awards, wearing very chic Dior haute couture and some eye-catching accessories. Thanks to the details like her cube hat by Stephen Jones and her color block wedge shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti, the whole look was a work of art.

Katy Perry country cowgirl costume
© Getty Images

Katy Perry country cowgirl costume

Country cowgirl

At the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2016, the Dark Horse singer got into the spirit in style. Pink cow print cowboy boots with a matching belt completed the blue metallic fringed look by Jeremy Scott and a beehive hairstyle made it a head-to-toe country hit.

Katy Perry Smurfette dress
© Getty Images

Katy Perry Smurfette dress

Smurfette

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson didn't want to miss the opportunity to immerse herself in the world of The Smurfs for the feature film's blue carpet premiere. The singer wore a minidress emblazoned with the image of Smurfette in Swarovski crystals.

Katy Perry angel wings at 2011 Grammys
© Getty Images

Katy Perry angel wings at 2011 Grammys

Angel wings redux

 

We're starting to detect a pattern here! Going beyond your average red carpet accessories, preacher's daughter Katy donned a set of angel wings to complement her heavenly Armani gown with cut out details, gem-encrusted bodice and iridescent train. The special look, which preceded her Met Gala angel ensemble by seven years, was unveiled at the 2011 Grammy Awards.

 

