7 Selena Quintanilla costumes that will get you all the treats on Halloween

7 Selena Quintanilla costumes that will get you all the treats on Halloween
7 Selena Quintanilla costumes that will get you all the treats on Halloween

7 Selena Quintanilla costumes that will get you all the treats on Halloween
7 Selena Quintanilla costumes that will get you all the treats on Halloween
Selena Quintanilla
Selena Quintanilla

Dress like Selena Quintanilla!  

Halloween is almost here, and although some people might be trying to get the biggest scares with their costumes, there are others who are more into getting likes on their social media feed.

This year, there’s been a return to the 90s with different trends and accessories taking over the fashion scene, so it's the perfect time to dress up as 90s icon Selena Quintanilla. The late singer ruled the 90s not only with her music, but with her  fashion.

The costumes, which range from easy to hard, have been done by many people all over the world, including celebrities. Both Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato are two stars who rocked Selena’s famous purple jumpsuit in the last few years.

Keep scrolling to see which Selena outfit might be a fit for you this Halloween!

 

Selena Quintanilla
Selena Quintanilla

The Hottest Look

Selena made bustiers a big trend. She and her mom actually designed the sparkly bras themselves, so you too can create a custom bustier with an easy DIY tutorial. 

All you need to do is decorate a bra with gems and sparkles. Selena’s favorite colors were white, black and red. To complete the look, you'll also need high-waisted pants and a cabby hat.

The best celebrity Selena Quintanilla Halloween costumes throughout the years 

Selena Quintanilla
Selena Quintanilla

A Fan Favorite

When you think of Selena, you think of this iconic purple jumpsuit. The late singer wore it for her last performance at the Houston Astrodome in Texas. For anyone who wants a quick and easy costume, this choice is perfect because many Halloween shops already have it in stores!

Selena Quintanilla
Selena Quintanilla

A Casual Style

To rock a Selena costume, you might have all the necessary pieces in your closet. For this look, all you need is to combine a white crop top with a maxi floral skirt and red shoes. And just like that you have the outfit the Tejano singer wore for her Bidi Bidi Bom Bom music video.

Selena Quintanilla
Selena Quintanilla

A 90s classic

A more simple look that anyone can do is this simple getup that features a black slip dress with a white tee under.

Selena Quintanilla
Selena Quintanilla

Leather and Style

Another look Selena immortalized was this outfit that features a black bustier, black leather pants with a bulky belt and a matching leather jacket. Selena also accessorized with a hat, hoop earrings and a necklace.

Selena Quintanilla
Selena Quintanilla

Finishing Touches

Whatever outfit you choose for your costume, there are small details that will compliment the whole look. Your black hair should be styled in long and effortless waves and as for the accessories, almost each one requires a black belt. 

The nails are also essential to complete the costume, so do as Selena did and opt for long, red nails on your night out.

And finally, the makeup. Besides shading in your eyebrows, don’t forget to put on red lips! Now, you’re ready to Bidi Bidi Bom Bom your way to a Halloween party!

Every leading lady who has played Selena on screen

