This Chicana's DIY Halloween costumes are making a case for Mexican snacks

This Chicana’s DIY Halloween costumes are making a case for Mexican snacks
This Chicana’s DIY Halloween costumes are making a case for Mexican snacks

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes
© @emo_extremo

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes

Are you looking for a last-minute Halloween costume? Then allow Sydney Presley of DIY social media account emo_extremo to inspire some creativity. The California native with nearly 40,000 followers takes her impressive costumes to the next level with Latinx-inspired DIYs iconic to the Mexican culture. Syd’s undeniable talent has won her top-notch DIY status as she’s created everything from mangonadas, Tajin, and pan dulce conchas to Takis chips and much more. Besides Mexican snack costumes, she also amuses her followers with other pop culture references such as a Daria-inspired top and matching with her dog. 

“That came into play after a lot of inspiration from my grandma, who was a second mom to me,” she explained to Remezcla. “My grandparents didn’t quite understand the concepts of my outfits, but they would laugh, mumble in Spanish, and do the sign of the cross. That was as much of an approval as I needed. Making these random objects I could find in their house into 5-foot-4, life-size replicas, was something funny and inspiring to me,” she added.

Scroll through the gallery to see her costumes and get ready to be inspired!

 

La concha ​

As a nod to the Mexican panaderias of the world comes la concha costume.

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes
© @emo_extremo

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes

Chicle-inspired

Raise your hand if you remember chewing these at some point in your childhood.

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes
© @emo_extremo

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes

Laaaa Chalupaaa

Loteria! Syd channels ‘La Chalupa’ from the iconic Mexican game. 

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes
© @emo_extremo

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes

Mangonada ​

A mangonada, but make it fashion. 

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes
© @emo_extremo

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes

De la Rosa

Taking a cue from the good ol’ Mazapan treats.

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes
© @emo_extremo

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes

Una michelada por favor

Sydney's iteration of a michelada is already making us thirsty for one.

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes
© @emo_extremo

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes

Yummy snack​

The DIY maven turned into this epic Mexican snack, and now we’re hungry. 

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes
© @emo_extremo

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes

Tajin

If you grew up with Tajin, then you know it’s a must with jicama and all other fruits out there. 

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes
© @emo_extremo

Emo Extremo DIY Halloween costumes

Takis Takis​

Of course, she made a mini-size version for her pup – too cute!

