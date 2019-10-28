View 9 pics | Lifestyle

Enter Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s former apartment in New York City

...
Enter Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s former apartment in New York City
You're reading

Enter Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s former apartment in New York City

1/9
Kick off Halloween week by watching The Grudge's first trailer!
Next

Kick off Halloween week by watching The Grudge's first trailer!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment
© CORE Real Estate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were once the owners of this swanky apartment in New York City’s trendy Soho neighborhood. The famous couple sold the 2,427 square-foot unit in 2018, and in September, the place hit the market for a whopping $4.7 million. However, the price has dropped a significant $400,000. Now, it’s not a steal, but at least it’s a little something!

Like Kim’s beauty aesthetic, the place is a minimalist’s dream decorated with chic neutral tones, white walls, and a less-is-more kind of vibe. The one-bedroom apartment was designed by famed Italian minimalist architect and designer Claudio Silvestrin and features “ample closet space, radiant floor heating, and an abundance of natural light complete the master suite,” according to the listing. Moreover, it’s a combination of two next-door units and comes with a home automation system, a doorman, and much more!

 

Perfect lighting

As you can see, there’s plenty of natural lighting (essential for taking insta-worthy pictures) and an abundance of open space.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment
© CORE Real Estate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment

Spacious interiors​

The living room area offers nearly ten-foot ceilings and is ideal for hosting parties thanks to the wide open space and thirteen oversized windows.

 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment
© CORE Real Estate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment

Dining in style

The dining area offers a sense of serenity made for enjoying delicious meals. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment
© CORE Real Estate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment

Meet me in the kitchen 

The kitchen is a cooking aficionado’s dream as it comes with plenty of counter space, Subzero and Miele appliances, luxe limestone flooring and a customized Gaggenau cooktop. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment
© CORE Real Estate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment

Alluring walkways

Even the minimalist hallways are appealing to the eye. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment
© CORE Real Estate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment

Luxe amenities​

Aside from in-unit laundry and a trusty doorman, apartment 4BC allows pets, has rooftop access and storage – perfect for NYC life.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment
© CORE Real Estate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment

The bedroom​

The master suite is decked with the minimalist in mind but has plenty of potential for a glam refresh.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment
© CORE Real Estate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment

Closets Dream

Any New Yorker would give anything for two walls full of closet space.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment
© CORE Real Estate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West former NYC apartment

Bathroom envy​

In the bathroom, one will find a second stone island and the perfect serene scene for a long and relaxing shower or bath. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries