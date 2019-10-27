13 JLo costumes that will get you all the treats on Halloween

View Galleries
-
JLo exudes Sofia Vergara vibes in wedding gown and our jaws have dropped (on the floor)
Visions of Jennifer Lopez in a wedding dress have been dancing in our heads ever since the superstar announced her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Those...
-
JLo is the most relatable with this smart style hack for fall weather
Fashion choices can be tricky at the beginning of fall. Deciding what ensemble best blends into the confetti-colored leaf pallette of the season and...
-
JLo reacts to Emilia Clarke channeling her at Emmys 2019
Emilia Clarke wasn’t playing games when it came to her Emmys 2019 dress. The “Queen of the Dragons” turned to none-other-than “Queen of the...
-
JLo wins New York Fashion Week with these boss looks
New York Fashion Week 2019 found a leading lady in Jennifer Lopez. The 50-year-old superstar brought her style A-game while out and about promoting...
-
Jennifer Lopez goes blonde in epic 'Hustlers' premiere style and our jaws have dropped
Jennifer Lopez reigned supreme at the Hustlers Toronto International Film Festival premiere. It was as if the 50-year-old style icon had been dipped...