13 JLo costumes that will get you all the treats on Halloween

Jennifer Lopez Versace dress​
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Versace dress​

Many have forgone the mask-wearing and all-around creepy Halloween costumes of the past. Instead, All Hallow’s Eve has transformed into an opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and creep it real in an extravagant ensemble. So who better to channel on the spookiest day of the year, than the ever-eye-catching Jennifer Lopez? The fashion icon brings the glitz and glamour with every single appearance she makes. Take a page from Lisa Rinna’s costume book and be the ultimate Hallo-Queen by recreating one of these JLo looks from the 2000s and beyond this October!

 

Versace Google-breaking glam

This jungle print Versace confection from the 2000 Grammys is perhaps the most recognizable Jennifer Lopez look there is. While it may seem like an ultra complicated look to undertake or like it'd cost mucho dinero, we promise it's farely simple! In fact, we’ve got you covered if you click right here.

jlo vmas
© WireImage

jlo vmas

Do a little diddy

Did you forget about Diddy-era JLo? Well, remind your friends how ab-tastic she is by becoming her for Halloween, MTV VMA’s Moon Man Award and all.

Jennifer Lopez music video
© Youtube

Jennifer Lopez music video

Jenny from the Block

Trick or treat around the block ﻿as the O.G. Jennifer Lopez. Relive the baggy cargo pants style from her 2002 music video ﻿Jenny from the Block.

Jennifer Lopez halloween
© WireImage

Jennifer Lopez halloween

Maid in Manhattan

Be the belle of your Halloween ball by donning JLo’s 11 o'clock number from her classic rom-com Maid in Manhattan. For a thrifty version - throw on that old prom or bridesmaid gown! And don’t forget to get a snap of you *carefully* darting down a MET-like staircase. Because who doesn’t love a full-glam sprint? 

jennifer lopez dia de muertos
© WireImage

jennifer lopez dia de muertos

Bone to be wild

If you’re looking to be spooky, but still pay homage to your favorite superstar, we’ve got you covered! JLo had a ton of skele-fun at Heidi Klum’s 2015 Halloween Party in NYC with this sultry Día de Muertos look.

jennifer lopez shades of blue
© Jeff Riedel/NBCU

jennifer lopez shades of blue

Harlee Santos - Shades of Blue

Let’s not sleep on Harlee Santos. Between her curlie 'do, power pantsuit and official badge, you’ll have the ultimate glam detective costume.

Jennifer Lopez Met Gala style
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Met Gala style

Met Gala Garb

Cameras flashed as J-Rod made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala. While the couple was in the spotlight, JLo popped firmly centerstage in this frosty blue Tom Ford number that would even make Elsa freeze over with envy. Jennifer has wowed time and time again at the high society event - see for yourself here!

jlo second act movie
© Getty Images

jlo second act movie

Second Act

Live your loofa princess dreams in this giant tulle Giambattista Valli couture gown from the premiere of the superstar’s film Second Act.

Jennifer Lopez Las Vegas show
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Las Vegas show

Viva Las JLo!

One best Jennifer options for Halloween is Vegas JLo! She’s fierce, she’s over-the-top and she’s got the most dazzling outfits! Recreate your favorite performance costume of Jenny’s to slay no matter where you go. We promise, the candy will come to you.

Jennifer Lopez 2019 Grammys
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez 2019 Grammys

Hat trick

Boo-yah! JLo slayed the Grammys yet again when she plucked this Ralph & Russo design from  right off the runway. Her 2019 carpet glam is your next fa-boo-lous Halloween costume.

JLo and Arod engaged
© @jlo

JLo and Arod engaged

Engaged JLo

Couples seeking a trendy costume this season, say “I do” to these two. It’s not difficult to recreate "it" couple J-Rod’s most-loving moment for the night. For Alex Rodriguez, simply wear a pair of white pants and a gray sweater. JLo’s look only requires an ethereal flowing white gown and bun updo. Don’t forget the ring, of course, too!  Oh, and it’s a BYO sand situation.

Jennifer Lopez hustlers
© GC Images

Jennifer Lopez hustlers

Ramona of Hustlers

Hustle for that candy! You'll no doubt see many ﻿Hustlers running amuck on Halloween this year. The best part about JLo's hit 2019 film is that there are so many looks to be inspired by. Seen here is a simpler one: throw on leggings, a black hoodie, crop top and sneakers! Get your gal pals involved and roll deep in a ﻿Hustlers movie-themed squad!

Jennifer Lopez
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Bronzed and beautiful​

Although this ensemble hasn’t had the advantage of aging into the pantheon of JLo looks just yet, it’s sure to go down in her history. The mom-of-two went viral with this bronzed style from the moment she stepped onto the Hustlers Toronto International Film Festival premiere carpet.

Click here for more of JLo’s most memorable looks!

