Stars gettin’ spooky on HalloWeekend: All the best celebrity Halloween costumes!

How JLo, Thalia, Cardi B and more stars are spending Labor Day weekend
Labor Day is all about honoring the American worker, and who werks it more than celebrities? From X to X, scroll through our gallery to see what all...
Easter with the stars! Salma Hayek, Queen Letizia, JLo and more get hoppin'
Hippity hop! Easter has hatched once again in all of its pastel glory. From lavish egg hunts to cozy festivites with the kids, nobody marks the...
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Fall is in full fledge! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest fall events around (like the Latin American Music...
The pumpkin lattes are piping and the mustardy orange sweaters are off the hanger: Fall is in full force! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or...