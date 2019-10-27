View 12 pics | Lifestyle

Stars gettin’ spooky on HalloWeekend: All the best celebrity Halloween costumes!

...
Stars gettin’ spooky on HalloWeekend: All the best celebrity Halloween costumes!
You're reading

Stars gettin’ spooky on HalloWeekend: All the best celebrity Halloween costumes!

1/12
Camila Cabello proves she's the biggest 'Game of Thrones' fan with this iconic photo
Next

Camila Cabello proves she's the biggest 'Game of Thrones' fan with this iconic photo
Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou Halloween
© @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou Halloween

HalloWeekend 2019 was a total game-changer. From Jessica Biel dressing up as her husband Justin Timberlake, to Lisa Rinna recreating Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace look right down to every last jungle print detail, Hollywood went all out in the name of Halloween and gave us something to ﻿scream about. Check out the latest celebrity costumes for the ultimate treat on this spooky party weekend!

 

Iconic kiss

Kylie Jenner and her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou nailed their duo costume. The reality star and her gal pal completely transformed into Madonna and Britney Spears for HalloWeekend, posting their looks to social media on Saturday, October 26. Videos showed the pair giddily dancing around and putting on a mock performance of Like A Virgin ahead of going for an epic moment. In the end, they went in for Britney and Madonna's legendary 2003 MTV VMA's kiss.

Evan Peters and Halsey on Halloween
© Getty Images

Evan Peters and Halsey on Halloween

I Got You, Babe

Halsey and Evan Peters made their love red carpet official at the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration on Saturday, October 26. The couple got festive as one of the most well-known duos of all time: Sonny and Cher.

Sarah Paulson, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd on Halloween
© Getty Images

Sarah Paulson, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd on Halloween

Terrifying trio

AHS leading ladies Sarah Paulson, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd were #SQUADGHOULS at the star-studded FX bash.We particularly thought Billie's haunting contact lenses were out of this realm!

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Halloween
© Getty Images

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Halloween

Psychedelic stars

Casamigos concocted its annual "Brought to You by Those Who Drink It" bash at co-founder Mike Meldman's home in Beverly Hills on Friday, October 25. As usual, fellow founder Rande Gerber was in attendance with his star wife Cindy Crawford. The pair arrived matching the party’s psychedelic  theme with groovy attire. Plus, did you notice which star appears on Rande's shirt?

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Halloween
© Getty Images

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Halloween

And the best couple costume goes to...

Meanwhile, this husband and wife duo stole the show at the event. Jessica Biel turned up dressed as her husband Justin Timberlake, who in turn went as a microphone. The lovebirds were spotted as part of an N'Sync dressed group costume.

Paris Hilton Halloween
© Getty Images

Paris Hilton Halloween

Go West

Paris Hilton put a sultry spin on a Western showgirl for the epic bash.

Eiza Gonzalez halloween
© Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez halloween

Mistress of Evil

Once upon a dream Eiza González was inspired by Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent and we loved every moment.

RELATED: Watch Angelina Jolie transform into Maleficent

Laverne Cox Halloween
© Getty Images

Laverne Cox Halloween

Name this look

In a cool turn of events, Laverne Cox reminded herself to “embrace imperfection” by last-minute creating her own look for the holiday. “This year no stylist, no makeup artist, no hair stylist. Just me and my creativity, like the old days,” she wrote on social media. “I had so much frantic fun shopping for this look by myself just a few hours before the party started.” The ﻿Orange is the New Black star didn’t have anything in particular in mind, but instead beckoned her fans to give the character a name.

Lisa Rinna as JLo
© Getty Images

Lisa Rinna as JLo

Grammys glam

We are not worthy of Lisa Rinna’s briliant homage to Jennifer Lopez. The ﻿Real Housewives star strutted into the bash with the costume of our dreams: JLo’s iconic Versace jungle print look from the 2000 Grammys

Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish
© Getty Images

Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish

Bad guy

Nina Dobrev killed it as Billie Eilish, green roots, black tears and all. 

Shanina Shaik Halloween Catherine Zeta-Jones
© @shaninamshaik

Shanina Shaik Halloween Catherine Zeta-Jones

The Legend of Zorro

Shanina Shaik and her date channeled Catherine Zeta-Jones and Antonio Banderas in The Legend of Zorro for Paris Hilton’s Halloween gathering. The model certainly looked the part in a lacey white corset dress with a thigh-high slit.

Heidi Klum Halloween
© @heidiklum

Heidi Klum Halloween

Baby, you’re a firework!

For her first  costume of 2019, Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum seemed to be inspired by all things that glitter pop. The model and her man Tom Kaulitz were bursting with love over the festive weekend.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries