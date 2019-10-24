View 10 pics | Lifestyle

Heidi Klum's most shocking, stunning and sexy Halloween costumes

Heidi Klum's most shocking, stunning and sexy Halloween costumes
Heidi Klum's most shocking, stunning and sexy Halloween costumes

Heidi Klum Halloween costume - Shrek, Fiona
Heidi Klum Halloween costume - Shrek, Fiona

Heidi Klum is the undisputed Queen of Halloween, shocking and surprising us every year with her creative costumes, designed especially for her annual star-studded Halloween party. As Heidi's 2019 Halloween party – and with the bash marking its 20th anniversary – approaches, the Project Runway host revealed clues as to what she'll be dressed up this year.

 

“I don’t want to let my Halloween fans down because there are so many people who love creativity as much as I do and are jonesing to see what I do,” she said, according to Page Six, which reports she'll be teaming up with husband Tom Kaulitz for her look.

 

After seeing her with incredible costumes, prosthetic makeup, and every hair color under the sun, we are sure that she will outdo herself this year. As we await the big Heidi Klum Halloween 2019 reveal, let's take a look back at the famed model's past costumes. 

 

Shrek and Fiona

Last year, Heidi and her now-husband Tom made a huge impact when they arrived on the red carpet as Shrek and Fiona, perfectly matching in their green costumes.

Heidi Klum Halloween costume -Thriller werewolf
Heidi Klum Halloween costume -Thriller werewolf

The Thriller werewolf

She wore one of her most incredible looks for Halloween 2017 when she transformed herself into Michael Jackson's Thriller werewolf, a terrific and terrifying job well done!

 

Heidi Klum Halloween costume - Jessica Rabbit
Heidi Klum Halloween costume - Jessica Rabbit

 Jessica Rabbit

What would Jessica Rabbit look like if she were human? Former America’s Got Talent judge Heidi answered that question in 2015 when she wore an unforgettable red dress, and jaw-dropping prosthetics to become a real-life cartoon femme fatale. 

Heidi Klum Halloween costume - butterfly
Heidi Klum Halloween costume - butterfly

Butterfly 

Simply spectacular is how Heidi looked in 2014 with this multicolored butterfly outfit consisting of a bodysuit, body paint and enormous wings. Adding a realistic touch were the antennae and buggy eyes!

Heidi Klum Halloween costume - old woman
Heidi Klum Halloween costume - old woman

Old woman

Is that you, abuela? In 2013, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel left everyone speechless when she dressed as elderly Heidi, with realistic wrinkles and a white wig. 

Heidi Klum Halloween costume - body
Heidi Klum Halloween costume - body

Human body

In the early days of her fashion career, the mother-of-four earned the nickname “the body.” However, in 2011, she amazed everyone with an incredible prosthetic look that showed an actual stripped-down human body, muscles, tendons, bones and all.

Heidi Klum Halloween costume - Betty Boop
Heidi Klum Halloween costume - Betty Boop

Betty Boop 

In 2002, Heidi got in touch with her playful side as 1930s era cartoon character Betty Boop. Her careful makeup, complete with impossibly long fake lashes, black curly hair, and flirty smile turned her into a real-life cartoon diva.

 

Heidi Klum Halloween costume - clones
Heidi Klum Halloween costume - clones

Heidi clones

Heidi had jaws dropping when she arrived at her 2017 party with five, yes, five Heidi Klum clones! The star's special plus-ones were all dressed in the same nude bodysuit and rocked the same hairstyle as the supermodel, and had facial prosthetics so they were exact copies of the evening's famous hostess. 

 

Heidi Klum Halloween costume - goddess Kali
Heidi Klum Halloween costume - goddess Kali

Hindu goddess Kali

In 2008, Heidi found herself on the receiving end of criticism for this goddess look complete with multiple arms and blue skin. Many Hindu leaders regarded the outfit as disrespectful, saying the goddess' image is for worship, not for party themes.

Heidi Klum Halloween first party costume
Heidi Klum Halloween first party costume

Sexy mouse

We have to go waaay back in the archives to find Heidi in a more simple costume. In 2007 she kept things relatively simple (by Heidi Klum standards!) with this cute mouse costume, equipped with ears, whiskers, and eyes that changed color.

