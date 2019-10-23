Latinx TV worth binging this fall and winter season

View 9 pics | Lifestyle

...
© 20th Century Fox Television

Fall TV is well under way, and with the holiday season hastily approaching, we are all looking for the best shows to watch and binge while we try to work off all the food from those amazing dinners with our familia and friends.

We've put together a list of some of the best Latinx shows for you to keep on your radar and help you get through your food comas.

 

Modern Family

Why you should watch: In its final season, the hilarious chronicles of the Pritchett and Dunphy families will come to an end.

Who is in it: Sofia Vergara

© Color Force / Ryan Murphy Television / Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision

Pose

Why you should watch: This ground-breaking show dives into the world of 1987 New York City and seeks to analyze the rise of the luxury market, the downtown social scene and the world of ball culture.

Who is in it: MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Jason A. Rodriguez, Bianca Castro and Alexia Garcia

© Universal Television / The District / Spitzer Holding Company

Superstore

Why you should watch: Follow the comical staff of a big box store as the tackle their day-to-day struggles.

Who is in it: America Ferrera

© Dean Georgaris Entertainment 2.0 / Universal Television

Bluff City Law

Why you should watch: Binge on elite city lawyers as they tackle high profile civil rights cases.

Who is in it: Jimmy Smits

© Fazekas & Butters / ABC Studios

Emergence

Why you should watch: This sci-fi thriller follows the story of a police chief as she investigates the involvement of a child found near the scene of an accident.

Who is in it: Zabryna Guevara

© Panterco / Universal Television / Fremulon

Sunnyside

Why you should watch: A former city councilman finds his true calling as he helps immigrants achieve the American Dream.

Who is in it: Diana Maria Riva

© Shondaland / ABC Studios / Nowalk Entertainment

How To Get Away With Murder

Why you should watch: Another Shonda Rhimes classic that's twisty good fun and bound to leave you on the edge of your seat.

Who is in it: Karla Souza

© 101st Street Entertainment / Universal Television / CBS Television Studios

Magnum P.I.

Why you should watch: A reboot of the Magnum P.I. of old with the mustached dream boy Tom Selleck, but this time with the cheeky Jay Hernandez.

Who is in it: Jay Hernandez

© eOne Television / Perfectmon Pictures / ABC Studios

The Rookie

Why you should watch: An engaging story about second chances and fulfilling your dreams with a cop procedural background that will keep you fully entertained with laughs and action.

Who is in it: Alyssa Diaz and Eric Winters (married to Roselyn Sanchez)

