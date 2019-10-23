View 6 pics | Lifestyle

The best celebrity Selena Quintanilla Halloween costumes throughout the years

The best celebrity Selena Quintanilla Halloween costumes throughout the years
The best celebrity Selena Quintanilla Halloween costumes throughout the years

The best celebrity Selena Quintanilla Halloween costumes throughout the years
The best celebrity Selena Quintanilla Halloween costumes throughout the years
Kim Kardashian Selena costume
© @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian Selena costume

Halloween is quickly approaching, which means it’s about time you get your costumes ready! There are tons of pop culture moments this year to choose from like a) dressing up as a single Miley Cyrus or b) getting your partner to dress up as Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performing at this year’s VMAs.

However, there’s one person you can never go wrong with for Halloween, and that’s Selena Quintanilla. The late singer is always a good choice for October 31. Whether it’s wearing her iconic purple jumpsuit she donned for her last performance at the Houston Astrodome in Texas or opting for the classic bustier outfit the Tejano singer would wear for many of her concerts, there are a variety of looks to choose from

Keep scrolling to see how some of your favorite celebrities have paid tribute to the iconic singer during Halloween throughout the years…

 

Kim Kardashian

In 2017, the makeup mogul broke the Internet when she revealed her Selena costume. Dressed in the iconic purple jumpsuit, Kim looked just like the late singer with a microphone in hand, wispy bands and, of course, a bright red lip. 

Keke Palmer Selena Quintanilla
© @keke

Keke Palmer Selena Quintanilla

Keke Palmer 

Keke Palmer is probably one of the biggest Selena fans in the world, and in 2016, she honored her by wearing an exact replica of her famous bustier outfit with cap and all. "I fell in love with her music, style and her ability to be such a beacon of hope to her community,” the young actress wrote about the late singer.

Demi Lovato Selena Quintanilla costume
© @ddlovato

Demi Lovato Selena Quintanilla costume

Demi Lovato 

Like Kim, Demi Lovato also opted to wear Selena’s purple jumpsuit outfit for Halloween. The post not only became a hit with fans, it also caught Selena’s sister’s attention. “I have to tie because they both looked beautiful!” Suzette Quintanilla said about Demi and Kim Kardashian’s costumes. “They’re beautiful.”

Desi Perkins Selena Costume
© @desiperkins

Desi Perkins Selena Costume

Desi Perkins 

It wasn’t Halloween, but Youtube star Desi Perkins dressed up as the Tejano singer for this year’s Fiesta de la Flor festival with a bralette, jeans and a Selena-inspired leather jacket.

America Ferrera Selena costume
© @americaferrera

America Ferrera Selena costume

America Ferrera 

For Superstore’s Halloween episode, America Ferrera’s character chose to wow her co-stars coming in as Selena with the purple jumpsuit, long tresses and a gold mic.

Desi Perkins Halloween costume
© @desiperkins

Desi Perkins Halloween costume

Desi Perkins 

For Halloween, the Youtube star opted for another classic Selena look. The brunette beauty is the spitting image of the singer, especially with the hoops and red lips.

