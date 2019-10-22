View 6 pics | Lifestyle

Take a tour of Jennifer Lawrence's stunning wedding venue

...
Take a tour of Jennifer Lawrence's stunning wedding venue
You're reading

Take a tour of Jennifer Lawrence's stunning wedding venue

1/6
Camila Cabello visited Kate Middleton and Prince William at Kensington Palace 
Next

Camila Cabello visited Kate Middleton and Prince William at Kensington Palace 
Jennifer Lawrence wedding venue
© Carolyn Rafaelian

Jennifer Lawrence wedding venue

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lawrence and art dealer Cooke Maroney tied the knot in a gorgeous and star-studded wedding. The couple wed in the historic Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island. The mansion, which was famously owned by Mr. Oliver Hazard Perry Belmont and his wife Alva Vanderbuilt, transformed the Belcourt into a “summer cottage” fit for dazzling soirees.

Now, the mansion is owned by Alex and Ani Founder and Philanthropist Carolyn Rafaelian. Inspired by Alva’s vision for the house, Carolyn is carefully restoring it to all its glory with a modern twist. 

Belcourt served as the perfect place for Jennifer’s glamorous wedding that saw many A-listers attending, including Emma StoneAmy Schumer and Kris Jenner. Keep scrolling to get a tour of the beautiful venue inside and out!

 

The Main Room

Inside the Belcourt, there’s still a touch of the old days when it was owned by the Belmonts. The main room features an open space layout with high ceilings, chandeliers and literal knights guarding the windows. Mr. Belmont originally had the house designed to be a home for him and his horses.

Jennifer Lawrence wedding venue
© Carolyn Rafaelian

Jennifer Lawrence wedding venue

Delicate Details

In this photo, you can see the Belcourt features small details that make it a historic venue. In 1896, Mr. Belmont fell in love with and married Alva Vanderbilt, and together they made it the perfect “summer cottage.” Alva was the one who gave it her own flair, transforming it to “be a proper venue” fit for swanky parties and elite social gatherings.

Jennifer Lawrence wedding venue
© Carolyn Rafaelian

Jennifer Lawrence wedding venue

Natural Light

Although some of the rooms have dark features, the Belcourt also has large windows that allow for natural light to seep through.

Jennifer Lawrence wedding venue
© Carolyn Rafaelian

Jennifer Lawrence wedding venue

Balcony Views

One special feature of the house is the ample-sized balconies that have views of the grand courtyard. According to reports (and pictures), Jennifer and Cooke held their reception in the courtyard.

Jennifer Lawrence wedding venue
© Carolyn Rafaelian

Jennifer Lawrence wedding venue

The Courtyard

This part of the house is where the newlyweds hosted their A-list guests. They also had food catered from two fast food joints—Boston’s Baddest Burger and Sandwich Company.

Jennifer Lawrence wedding venue
© Carolyn Rafaelian

Jennifer Lawrence wedding venue

A New Vision

The Belcourt is currently being restored by Carolyn Rafaelian, and she’s making sure the house lives up to Alva’s standards. Inside and outside, the Belcourt has a timeless feel.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries