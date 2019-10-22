Take a tour of Jennifer Lawrence's stunning wedding venue

View Galleries
-
Rafael Nadal weds Xisca Perelló: All the details of the bride's two amazing wedding dresses
Along with Jennifer Lawrence and Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte’s weddings were tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and his nuptials to his...
-
JLo exudes Sofia Vergara vibes in wedding gown and our jaws have dropped (on the floor)
Visions of Jennifer Lopez in a wedding dress have been dancing in our heads ever since the superstar announced her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Those...
-
What's better than celebrity Halloween costumes? Their kiddos'!
-
Rosario Dawson is in First Lady mode as she attends her first debate with Cory Booker
Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker are reaching new milestones. The actress joined her boyfriend and 2020 presidential candidate in Westerville, Ohio, for...
-
Celebrities come together in support of Time's Up & Latinx House for HHM