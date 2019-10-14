View 5 pics | Lifestyle

The best desserts to enjoy (and celebrate with) on National Dessert Day

The best desserts to enjoy (and celebrate with) on National Dessert Day
The best desserts to enjoy (and celebrate with) on National Dessert Day

Arroz Con Leche
Arroz Con Leche

Today marks an extra important and incredibly sweet day that must be celebrated. Monday, October 14, is every sweet treat lovers favorite day: National Dessert Day. A day this delicious cannot go without one of our go-to Latino desserts that add the right touch to the end of every meal (because what's a churrasco meal if not followed by some delicious panqueques?).

Whether you're an arroz con leche lover or looking to try something new, we've gathered some of our top favorite desserts to share with you. Sweet eats!

 

Arroz Con Leche

This is definitely a fan favorite everywhere. Arroz con leche, also known as rice pudding in the United States, is the oh-sweet-cousin of regular rice and the perfect after dinner bite to end the night right.

bread-pudding
bread-pudding

Bread Pudding

Pudin de pan is one of those desserts that goes well with just about ANY topping — anything from dulce de leche to pecans (or pe-khans). You name it, this bread can most definitely take it.

Churros
Churros

Churros

The handheld dessert. This cinnamony fried dough goodness can be enjoyed alone, with a friend, dipped in chocolate, covered in dulce de leche... we can go on forever. 

Panqueques
Panqueques

Panqueques

We can thank the beautiful country of Argentina for this one. These sweet beauties can be filled with whatever your heart desires. Chocolate and strawberries? Check. Leche condensada and raspberries? Check. Anything and everything? Check for that, too.

Tres Leches
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

When Latinos think of sponge cake, this is definitely where we go. This cake, like it's sister cake Quatro Leches, is deep soaked in three kinds of milk making it even spongier (because why not?).

