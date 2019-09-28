View 6 pics | Back to story
Discover Jessica Biel's favorite yoga postures

Discover Jessica Biel's favorite yoga postures

Jessica Biel shows her toned arms in a blue suit
© Getty Images

Jessica Biel shows her toned arms in a blue suit

Jessica Biel is a yoga fan. She even has a capsule clothing line specially designed for practitioners of these exercises.

Jessica Biel with a bathing suit
© @jessicabiel

Jessica Biel with a bathing suit

Justin Timberlake's wife is a sports lover and her physique is amazing.

Yogi in posture
© Getty Images

Yogi in posture

To perform the lizard posture, you can do it from the downward dog position or even from the high climbing stance, as seen in the picture.

Warrior II
© Getty Images

Warrior II

This is one of the most well-known and practiced yoga hip opening postures.

Reversed warrior
© Getty Images

Reversed warrior

The reverse warrior or Viparita Virabhadrasana allows for deep work in the muscles of the hip and the intercostal area.

Runner's thrust
© Getty Images

Runner's thrust

The runner's thrust posture is frequently performed not only by yoga practitioners but also by cyclists, marathoners and athletes, usually as part of their elongation exercises.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

