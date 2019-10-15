View 4 pics | Back to story
Tone your body like Eva Longoria with this key exercise

...
Eva Longoria in front of a mirror

"I still love yoga," the renowned actress says, but she also looks for something a little harder to lose weight and get toned. "My workouts are now more weight training," she told Us Weekly.

Eva Longoria lifts hexagonal weight

Eva takes all the necessary precautions when exercising. In the picture we see her performing the deadlift with hexagonal weight.

Eva Longoria performing traction exercises

The 43-year-old businesswoman uses her Instagram account every Monday to post some of the routines she performs at the gym.

Eva Longoria with a pink gown at Cannes

The 43-old actress shows off a super body that is simply awesome.

