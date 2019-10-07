View 7 pics | Lifestyle

Taco Confidential: the 411 on Mexico's most famous dish

Taco Confidential: the 411 on Mexico’s most famous dish
Taco Confidential: the 411 on Mexico’s most famous dish

Taco Confidential: the 411 on Mexico’s most famous dish
Taco Confidential: the 411 on Mexico’s most famous dish
Al Pastor Tacos
Things To Know:

Tacos are give us life. They are delicious, versatile and never disappoint. There can be so many different variations of ingredients that can go within the delicious corn-based vehicle: pork, beef, fish or veggies.

Each taco style is distinct and no less delicious from the last and despite their differences, you will always be able to find some appetizing familiars (we’re looking at you cilantro, lime, salsa and onions). 

Whether you’re in the mood for some beef barbacoa tacos or are looking to keep it on the healthier side with some fish or veggie tacos, knowing exactly what to get can sometimes be a little daunting when you’re given so many options.

No worries — we’ve done all the legwork for you and have gathered some of the most delicious and popular versions of the taco so that you can look like a culinary know-it-all next time you’re getting ready to chow down.

 

Al Pastor Tacos

 

Things To Know:

- Translates to “shepard style”

- Developed in Central Mexico and is based on a shawarma spit-grilled meat brought over by Lebanese immigrants

- Is pork based

- Called ‘taco de adobada’ in Baja California and ‘tacos árabes’ in Puebla

Barbarcoa Tacos
Things To Know:

Barbacoa Tacos

 

Things To Know:

- Translates to “barbecue”

- In Northern Mexico, it is more cow based; whereas in Central Mexico and the Yucatan, it is more lamb based or pork based respectively

- Typically served on a corn tortilla topped with salsa

Carne Asada Tacos
Things To Know:

Carne Asada Tacos

 

Things To Know:

- Translates to “grilled/roast meat”

- Is cow based 

- Comprised of arrachera, sirloin steak, tenderloin steak or rib steak

Chorizo Tacos
Things To Know:

Chorizo Tacos

 

Things To Know:

- Use a sausage that can be made using pork, beef, venison, chicken, turkey, tofu and kosher

- Are normally spicer 

- Very popular as a breakfast item in some places 

Carnitas Tacos
Things To Know:

Carnitas Tacos 

 

Things To Know:

- Translates to “little meats”

- Has origins in the state of Michoacán

- Cooking process takes three to four hours and is traditionally cooked in a copper pot

- Pork based

Fish Taco
Fish Taco

Fish Tacos

 

Things To Know:

- Origins from the indigenous people of North America that lived along the coast of Mexico

- The fish taco that we enjoy today is credited to Baja California

- Became popular in the 1980s

Veggie Taco
Things To Know:

Veggie Tacos

 

Things To Know:

- Vegetable based

- Good for those with sensitive tummies

