Step inside Camila Cabello's luxurious new L.A. home

Step inside Camila Cabello’s luxurious new L.A. home
Step inside Camila Cabello’s luxurious new L.A. home

Shawn Mendes reveals his perfect date night with Camila Cabello – and it's the cutest 
Shawn Mendes reveals his perfect date night with Camila Cabello – and it’s the cutest 
Camila Cabello new LA home living room
© Grosby Group

Camila Cabello new LA home living room

Life couldn’t be better for Camila Cabello. She recently released two new singles from her upcoming  - and highly anticipated - second album Romance, she is enjoying life and love with super handsome Canadian crooner Shawn Mendes, and now, she will also have a new  (and stunning) place to call home apart from her beloved Miami. 

Our favorite Señorita bought a beautiful new house very close to the Sunset strip in L.A. and the images of the property are… to die for. The Mediterranean-style villa has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and has a total space of 3570 square feet. Plenty of room to invite friends and family to a pool BBQ! Because yes, of course, Camila’s dream home also has a beautiful swimming pool and enough outside space to celebrate big parties in style. You are invited, come on in. 

 

A bright and airy living room

White, crisp walls that reflect the light and a very relaxed range of colors are the main characteristics not only of this room but the whole house. Beach vibes deco and a seamless outdoors-indoors flow are the main features of  Camila’s new home in Hollywood. 

Camila Cabello new LA home kichen
© Grosby Group

Camila Cabello new LA home kichen

The high-end kitchen with professional appliances

The kitchen, adjacent to the living room and the dining room is again another light, ample of space fitted for the best chefs. With marble counters, a double sink and a beautiful window facing the patio, this is a gorgeous space for entertaining guests.

Camila Cabello new LA home dining room
© Grosby Group

Camila Cabello new LA home dining room

A dining room for a banquet 

A long solid wood table with stylish white chairs and a Medieval-inspired chandelier are the deco features of this bright room with garden views. In the same shades of the rest of the house, candles, art works and flowers add a delicate note to the space. 

 

Camila Cabello new LA home bedroom
© Grosby Group

Camila Cabello new LA home bedroom

A calm, relaxing bedroom 

With such a hectic agenda, Camila needs a space when she can rest and find a little bit of peace. And we can not think of a better place than one of the  four bedrooms in her new home. White walls, white sheets, and very soft tones of grey give that relaxing atmosphere the artist needs for a good sleep. Oh, and did we mention the fireplace? 

Camila Cabello new LA home bathroom
© Grosby Group

Camila Cabello new LA home bathroom

A bath with a view

The simple and clean style of the house is also visible in the four bathrooms. The dark wooden cabinets break the white, contemporary spaces and the tub, conveniently located close to the three big windows overlooking the garden, provides with baths with stunning views. 

Camila Cabello new LA home porch
© Grosby Group

Camila Cabello new LA home porch

Inside-Outside connection​

One of the main features of Camila’s new place is the perfect flow between the outside and the inside spaces. This beautiful porch can be opened to the swimming pool area to give extra space for guests... or to jump to the water from the sofa! 

 

Camila Cabello new LA home patio
© Grosby Group

Camila Cabello new LA home patio

A Roman-inspired secluded patio

One of our favorite parts of the house. Ancient-looking arches and walls covered in ivy separate the saltwater swimming pool from a beautiful outside lounge with a fireplace. The perfect spot to have a romantic date under the stars. 

Camila Cabello new LA home sunlounge
© Grosby Group

Camila Cabello new LA home sunlounge

California Dreamin’ 

Let’s not forget this is a Hollywood pad and therefore a sun lounge is mandatory. Following the deco style of the rest of the house, sofas in white and cream provide comfy corners where to read a book or have a glass of wine.

Camila Cabello new LA home facade
© Grosby Group

Camila Cabello new LA home facade

Camila’s dream house

A beautiful picture of the facade. Camila’s new lavish home is located very close to the Sunset strip and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a total space of 3,570 square feet.  A stunning Mediterranean dream with a sizeable price tag. 

