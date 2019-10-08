Step inside Camila Cabello’s luxurious new L.A. home

View Galleries
-
Shawn Mendes speaks up about his relationship status
While fans may have been disappointed to not see an onstage kiss between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello during their otherwise steamy Señorita...
-
Marc Anthony introduces new girlfriend J Lynne to Jennifer Lopez
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez set the standard for co-parenting goals and have maintained a warm and friendly relationship for the benefit of their...
-
Albert of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grimaldi visits grandmother Grace Kelly´s house
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi´s middle name honors her grandmother Princess Grace – known to movie fans as silver screen icon Grace Kelly – and she...
-
Olympic champion Blanca Fernández Ochoa disappears without a trace
As she had many times before, Spanish Olympic medallist Blanca Fernández Ochoa, 56, left her house on August 23 ready to do some trekking. The Alpine...
-
Princess Charlotte´s godfather to wed Prince George's teacher
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are total pros when it comes to weddings. At such a young age, they do have quite a lot of experience! As...