Toast to National Vodka Day with these unique cocktails

HOLA! to Flavor

Toast to National Vodka Day with these unique cocktails
Toast to National Vodka Day with these unique cocktails

Toast to National Vodka Day with these unique cocktails
Toast to National Vodka Day with these unique cocktails
Pepinos Pistol
What better way to kick off the end of the work week than with an ultra unique cocktail to set you down the perfect path of weekend vibes? Friday, October 4th, is officially (and coincidentally) National Vodka Day.

Whether you’re in the mood for something punchy, something refreshing, something sweet or something savory, HOLA! USA has got you covered. We’ve compiled a unique list of beverages that will definitely get your Friday night going. Ura (aka cheers)!

 

Pepinos Pistol by Grey Goose

Yields: one serving                                

 

Ingredients:

45 ml Patron Silver

15 ml Grey Goose La Poire

30 ml Apple Juice

15 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

15 ml Simple Syrup

 

Preparations:

Shake and strain into a rocks glass. 

Garnish with a slice of cucumber.

Vesper Martini
Vesper Martini by Grey Goose

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

25 ml Grey Goose vodka

75 ml Bombay Sapphire gin

15 ml Kina Lillet

 

Preparations:

Stir and strain into a well-chilled cocktail glass. 

Garnish with a twist of lemon.

East 8
East 8 by Grey Goose

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

45 ml Grey Goose

30 ml Pineapple Juice

15 ml Aperol

15 ml Fresh Lime Juice

15 ml Simple Syrup

7.5 ml Passion Fruit Syrup

 

Preparations:

Stir all ingredients together.

Garnish with Pineapple and a Lime Wedge

Baby Bison
Baby Bison from Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. of vodka (Sweet Liberty recommends Zu Vodka Bison grass vodka)

1.5 oz. apple juice

0.5 oz. fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz. Aperol 

Cinnamon Stick (for garnish)

 

Preparations:

Shake all ingredients together with ice in a shaker. 

Strain into a chilled glass. 

Optional: garnish with cinnamon stick.

The Gulab cocktail
The ‘Gulab’ cocktail from Byblos Miami - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

.75 oz Pomegranate Syrup

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

1.5 oz. Vodka

 

Preparations:

Add all the ingredients to a shaker. 

Fill with ice. 

Shake, & strain into a glass. 

If you want to get fancy: garnish drink with 4-6 Rose petals and a spritz of lemon zest.

Strawberry Moon
Strawberry Moon from Bar Bevy - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

60 ml Tito’s Vodka infused with black peppercorn (infuse 18g of peppercorns for 24 hrs in one bottle of vodka) 

45 ml strawberry puree

45 ml apple juice

30 ml lemon juice 

30 ml honey water (honey + water 3:1) 

Fresh basil 

 

Preparations: 

Muddle the basil, add the other ingredients to the shaker. 

Shake, strain and serve in a glass of your choice. 

Garnish with a fresh strawberry.

Makoto Mule
Makoto Mule from Makoto - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients: 

1.5 oz Reyka Vodka

.5 oz Ginger Syrup

.75 oz lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

Mint

Cucumber

 

Preparations: 

In a short tin, add the cucumber and mint. 

Muddle. 

Combine remaining ingredients and add ice.

Shake and strain into a collins glass. 

Garnish with cucumber ribbon.

Fifth & Lavender
Fifth & Lavender from American Social Bar & Kitchen - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients: 

1.5 oz Tito’s Vodka

0.75 oz lavender syrup 

0.75 oz lychee syrup 

1.5 oz fresh lemon juice 

1 oz Q Club Soda 

 

Preparations: 

Combine ingredients in a shaker, shake and strain in glass of choice. 

Garnish with a lavender sprig and lemon wheel.

Calle Ocho
Calle Ocho from S Bar at SLS LUX Brickell - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients: 

1.5oz Ketel One Vodka

.5oz St George NOLA Coffee Liqueur

.5oz Vanilla Bean Syrup

1oz Espresso

 

Preparations:

Combine ingredients in a shaker tin and shake vigorously. 

Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with 3 espresso beans.

 Berry Merry
 Berry Merry from Mandrake Miami - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients: 

1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

.5 oz Chambord

.5 oz Hibiscus Syrup

.5 oz Lime Juice

Splash Of Ginger Beer

Garnish: 2 Skewered Raspberries/Mint Sprig

 

Preparations:

Stir all ingredients together.

Top with Ginger Beer, Raspberries and Mint Sprig.

Fresa Bandito
Fresa Bandito by SVEDKA 

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients: 

2 Parts Svedka Rosé

1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Whole Berry Strawberry

0.5 Parts Simple Syrup

3 Sprigs Cilantro

Splash Club Soda

 

Preparations:

Muddle all ingredients except soda water in a shaker tin.

Add ice.

Strain into a Collins glass over ice.

Top with soda.

Garnish with another strawberry and cilantro sprigs.

Centurion Martini
Centurion Martini by SVEDKA 

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients: 

2 1/2 parts Svedka 100 Proof

1/2 part Dry Vermouth

(optional) dash Aromatic Orange Bitters

 

Preparations:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and stir or shake until cold.

Pour into a chilled Martini glass.

Garnish with olives.

Spiked Spa Water
Spiked Spa Water by SVEDKA 

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients: 

1 1/2 parts Svedka Cucumber Lime

3/4 part Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 part Orange Curaçao

Bitters

 

Preparations:

Combine all ingredients, except bitters, in a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

Shake and strain over fresh ice into a sugar-rimmed tall glass.

Garnish with cucumber slices and a float of bitters.

Blood Orange
Blood Orange Sangria by Grey Goose

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients: 

35 ml Grey Goose vodka

20 ml Pinot Noir

20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

125 ml Fresh Pomegranate Juice

20 ml Fresh Blood Orange Juice

10 ml Crème De Mure

3 Orange Wedges

3 Lemon Wheels

1 Pinch of Powdered Clove

 

Preparations:

Add spirits and other ingredients in a wine glass over crushed ice. 

Stir well and garnish with fresh pomegranate seeds and a slice of blood orange.

Strawberry Wine
Strawberry Wine from SAAM at SLS Brickell - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:  

1.5oz Belvedere Vodka

1oz Cape Mentelle Sauvignon Blanc

.5oz St Germain

.5oz simple syrup

.75oz lemon juice

2 dash barkeep fennel bitters

2 strawberries muddled 

 

Preparations: 

Add strawberries to tin and muddle. 

Combine all other ingredients and shake well. 

Double strain into wine glass or goblet on fresh ice. 

Garnish with lemon wheel and half strawberry.

