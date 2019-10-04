View 7 pics | Lifestyle

National Taco Day: surround yourself with tacos from these seven restaurants

National Taco Day: surround yourself with tacos from these seven restaurants
National Taco Day: surround yourself with tacos from these seven restaurants

Tacos & Tattoos 
Tacos & Tattoos 

Tacos are powerful. They have the ability to make our tummies, hearts and minds extremely happy — making them everyone’s favorite go-to handheld bite. They are good for all hours of the day: breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack, second lunch, and even second dinner.

They have a deep and cultural history that is undeniable and have the ability to make us feel like we are at home when we eat them. We’ve gathered some of the best taco eats from across the United States so that you can celebrate this deliciously extraordinary holiday. Enjoy!

 

Tacos & Tattoos 

11790 SW 104th St, Miami, FL 33186 

 

Things to Know:

- They have three locations

- Serve everything from tacos to patacons

- Are a family owned business

Velvet Tacos
Velvet Tacos

Velvet Tacos

1110 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610

 

Things To Know:

- Motto for making their tacos: “anything goes meets the art of the possible”

- Munch on anything from chicken to seafood

- Have veggie options

Tacos Tierra Caliente
Tacos Tierra Caliente

Tacos Tierra Caliente

2003 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098

 

Things To Know:

- It’s a food truck, so it’s always on the go!

- Eats for under $10

- Enjoy an assortment of tacos, quesadillas and more

La Pastorcita
La Pastorcita

La Pastorcita

3304 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

 

Things To Know:

- They serve tacos, flautas, nopalitos and more

- Open every day 1 or 2 am

Los Tacos No. 1
Los Tacos No. 1

Los Tacos No. 1

75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011

 

Things To Know:

- Has four locations: Tribeca, Chelsea Market, Times Square and Grand Central

- Serves anything from tacos to mulas

- Most expensive dish is $7 (pre tax)

Taqueria Habanero
Taqueria Habanero

Taqueria Habanero

3710 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010

 

Things To Know:

- Family owned

- Chefs hail from Puebla, Mexico

- Munch on anything from tacos to sope

Ave 26 Taco Stand
Ave 26 Taco Stand

Ave 26 Taco Stand

W Ave 26 Humboldt St, Los Angeles, CA 90031

 

Things To Know:

- Packed tacos for $1

- Good for late night eats

