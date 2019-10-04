View 10 pics | Lifestyle

Salma Hayek wants you as her 'dinner date' at favorite restaurant

...
Salma Hayek wants you as her 'dinner date' at favorite restaurant
You're reading

Salma Hayek wants you as her 'dinner date' at favorite restaurant

1/10
Prince William and Kate Middleton sent royal fans the cutest thank you cards
Next

Prince William and Kate Middleton sent royal fans the cutest thank you cards
Salma Hayek
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek is loco for Latin food. Some of her favorites are the Mexican dishes served up by superstar chef Enrique Olvera at his award-winning restaurant Pujol. Nestled in the heart of Mexico City, the eatery is sadly a bit too far for the 53-year-old actress to pop in as often as she'd like. Salma shared her constant craving for the ever-evolving menu alongside a collection of foodie photos on Thursday, October 3. "Missing the Mexican food! Especially the kind served at @PujolRestaurant from chef extraordinarie @EnriqueOlveraf," she wrote to fans. "Scroll through to see the exquisite Mexican food!" Getting her followers excited, she added: "If I could take all of you with me, I would do it in a heartbeat." Honestly, we would like to take you up on that, Salma.

In the meantime, get ready to salivate as food enthuisiast Salma takes you inside her top dining experience!

salma hayek restaurant
© @salmahayek

salma hayek restaurant

Helping hand

Unsurprisingly, Salma enjoyed VIP treatment from the kitchen staff, receiving a hands on experience at her beloved Mexican joint.

Salma Hayek food
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek food

Burn baby burn!

There are no traditional burners invovled in the cooking process at Pujol. Everything is instead expertly seared on a wooden grill to spume the food in smookiness.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares FOMO-worthy menu from engagement party

salma hayek favorite food
© @salmahayek

salma hayek favorite food

¡Delicioso!

The first delicious dish Salma shared featured grilled fish, peas, avocado and a pumpkin flower garnish.

salma hayek dinner
© @salmahayek

salma hayek dinner

Arte de pescado

Set on a white plate, the meal looked like a piece of modern art.

Salma Hayek favorite restaurant pujol
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek favorite restaurant pujol

The menu octopi-es Salma's thoughts

Here's another fish dish she included. "The octopus is marinated with chintextle, a paste of chili peppers (mixe) with chapulines, widely used in Oaxaca's markets," according to the restaurant. "This is spread over the entire surface of the tentacle, covering it until it is completely red." The chef then grills it for a few minutes. The final product is plated beautifully with a carrot marinade and coriander sprouts.

Salma Hayek Mexican food
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek Mexican food

Farm to table

The restaurant has its own herb garden in back, providing fresh ingredients for the authentic Mexican menu.

Salma Hayek pujol restaurant Mexico City
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek pujol restaurant Mexico City

Fired up

Slowly grill-fired elotitos provide a staple Mexican vegetable course to the experience.

Salma Hayek favorite restaurant Pujol
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek favorite restaurant Pujol

Say cheese!

The Oscar nominee excitedly posed with the tastey team.

Salma Hayek pujol
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek pujol

Hidden gem

The acclaimed restaurant resides in a hidden bungalow in the Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City.

GALLERY: Salud to your next 'chicas night in' with these cocktails!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries