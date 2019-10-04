Salma Hayek wants you as her 'dinner date' at favorite restaurant

View Galleries
-
Salma Hayek and more stars send love to friend Kevin Hart after devastating car crash
Hollywood is sending their love to Kevin Hart, who sustained major back injuries after a horrific car accident in the wee hours of Sunday, September...
-
Salma Hayek says adiós to 52 and body shaming with empowering pic
Salma Hayek closed out her 52nd year on earth with an empowering statement. The Mexican-American star promoted body positivity, sharing a flirty...
-
Peter Fonda dies at 79: his sister Jane, Salma Hayek and more heartbroken stars pay tribute
Hollywood is mourning the loss of its easy rider. Acclaimed actor Peter Fonda passed away on Friday, August 16 at the age of 79 due to respiratory...
-
Shopping spree! Salma Hayek hits Rodeo Drive with stepchildren Mathilde and Augustin
Get in, Salma. We’re going shopping! Friday, August 2 turned out to have a family shopping spree in store for Salma Hayek. The Oscar-nominee and her...
-
National Taco Day: surround yourself with tacos from these seven restaurants