View 5 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez shares the FOMO-worthy menu she had at her engagement party

...
Jennifer Lopez shares the FOMO-worthy menu she had at her engagement party
You're reading

Jennifer Lopez shares the FOMO-worthy menu she had at her engagement party

1/5
Relive Edith González's incredible trips around the world
Next

Relive Edith González's incredible trips around the world
JLo and A-Rod
© @arod

JLo and A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are inching closer and closer to their big day! On Friday, September 27, the Latinx powerhouse couple celebrated their love with a lavish and FOMO-inducing (fear of missing out) bash where they were surrounded by all their family and friends — most notably, her gal pal Leah Remini, longtime friend/manager Benny Medina and former American Idol colleague Ryan Seacrest.

JLo and A-Rod
© @jlo

JLo and A-Rod

Not only was there a lot of love in the room as the couple celebrated, but there was also a lot of great food! In a video that the I’m Into You singer shared on her social media profile, you can see all the beautiful and picture-worthy decorations that the couple chose for the event. Also making an appearance in the video? The menu for the night!

MORE: JLo and A-Rod throw ultimate engagement party: inside their Bel Air Bash!

JLo and A-Rod
© @jlo

JLo and A-Rod

The couple and their guests enjoyed an exquisite four-course meal at singer Carole Bayer Sager’s sprawling estate located in Bel Air. Engagement party guests were all served a salad of baby greens with roquefort cheese, candied walnuts and apples in a pomegranate vinaigrette sauce as their first course.

JLo and A-Rod's children
© @jlo

JLo and A-Rod's children

Promptly followed by a pumpkin-squash tortellini in a brown butter and sage sauce for their second course. The third course gave guests the option between a potato crusted sea bass with romanesco, shaved autumn squashes in a Moscato beurre blanc or roast chicken with truffle crushed potatoes and caramelized brussels sprouts. The entire meal was followed by a delicious dessert to wrap up the four-course meal.

JLo and A-Rod
© @jlo

JLo and A-Rod

If that’s the engagement party, can you imagine the wedding?! In an interview on Strahan, Sara and Keke, the former Major League Baseball player shared that “When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is...you do a lot of nodding.” He followed that up by saying, "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries