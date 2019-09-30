Jennifer Lopez shares the FOMO-worthy menu she had at her engagement party

View Galleries
-
How nine of our fave Latinx power couples spent their summer
-
The cheeky marriage advice that Jennifer Lopez received from Ruth Bader Ginsburg
We are feeling so much amor, amor, amor for Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s relationship — especially when we find out that JLo...
-
JLo and A-Rod throw ultimate engagement party: Inside their Bel Air bash!
A-list couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one step closer to saying ‘I do’. The 50-year-old superstar and 44-year-old former baller...
-
A-Rod had 3 dress rehearsals for his proposal to JLo
They say practice makes perfect, and Alex Rodriguez was not about to test that theory. The 44-year-old sports commentator applied his strong work...
-
Get energized for National Coffee Day with these five coffee-infused cocktails