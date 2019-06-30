View 8 pics | Lifestyle
Relive Edith González's incredible trips around the world
Relive Edith González's incredible trips around the world

© @edithgonzalezmx1

An intrepid adventurer

Edith González passed away on June 13, 2019 after a battle against cancer, but her memory lives on. A born warrior with a fierce spirit, the actress lived life to the fullest and loved to travel, enjoying unforgettable experiences during her trips around the world. Take a look at some of her most memorable travel photos.

© @edithgonzalezmx1

Touching the sky in Bolivia

"Travel, laugh, love" was the actress' motto - a sentiment that is clearly reflected in her fun photos.

During her visit to Bolivia, a magic place of old volcanoes and its beautiful Salar de Uyuni - the world's largest salt flat - where the actress wrote: "The sky can wait!"

© @edithgonzalezmx1

Magical Mexico

Edith reserved a very special place in her heart for her beloved Mexico. She wanted to experience every part of the country's heritage and take advantage of everything it has to offer. The magic, the people, the history... This is how she described some of her experiences:

"A piece of moon in the pocket is good to find who you love, to be rich with no one knowing... put a tender moon leaf and you will see what you want to see, some moon drops... This is how the ancient Mexicans captured the essence of the moon in rock and used it to build a pyramid, a city, an empire, and a unique culture."

© @edithgonzalezmx1

Asia

The Shwezigon Pagoda, with its huge and beautiful golden dome, can be seen from afar. This is one of the temples the actress visited during her stay in Myanmar.

Edith posed in front of the spectacular pagoda while reflecting about Buddhism. For her, Buddha was an illuminated being, a teacher, a guide, and a friend. "Buddhism is a philosophic conception of life," the actress mused.

© @edithgonzalezmx1

Wild heart

Like the title of her telenovela, Edith's heart was wild and she loved animals. In her visit to an ecological park in Mexico, while feeding the giraffes and watching the elephants, she felt full of life and energy. 

"Today I feel the urgent need to connect with love, with the will to be, to do, and to grow! This goes for me," were the words she used to describe her visit to this place.

© @edithgonzalezmx1

Bruges, the city that fascinated Edith

Belgium is known as the heart of Europe. The actress was absolutely fascinated with this place, but she especially fell in love with Bruges. The architecture, the streets, the canals... she loved it all.

© @edithgonzalezmx1

The Caribbean

Clear waters and ancient ruins are a photo album must-have for every seasoned traveler. Edith was no exception and she posted beautiful pictures like this from Cancun.

© @edithgonzalezmx1

Paris, the city of light

"When you want to soak up the world, you see your whole life in an instant. A great part of mine has been written here." This is how the actress felt about Paris, the capital city of France, the ultimate city of love, fashion, art and gastronomy.

The Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the Arc de Triomphe... no monument was left off her list. Edith was clearly in her element, and with très chic style in every snap.

 
