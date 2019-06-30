Relive Edith González's incredible trips around the world

View Galleries
-
Lorenzo Lazo remembers Edith Gonzalez in what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary
Three months after Edith Gonzalez's passing, her widower Lorenzo Lazo recalled one of the most important days of his life with the actress. This...
-
Edith Gonzalez's widower celebrates Mexico with never-before-seen video of the actress
For Edith Gonzalez's family, celebrations will never be the same. In this time of the year, when there are so many special dates to celebrate, the...
-
Edith Gonzalez´s daughter Constanza celebrates her Quinceañera surrounded by family - all the photos
-
Edith Gonzalez's husband Lorenzo Lazo marks his first birthday without her
The last few months have not been easy for Lorenzo Lazo as he mourns the loss of his wife, beloved Mexican actress Edith Gonzalez, who died on June 13...
-
Edith Gonzalez's daughter Constanza celebrates her 'Quinceañera' party remembering her
Edith Gonzalez’s daughter celebrated her 15th birthday over the weekend. Even though this is an important milestone for many girls, for Constanza,...