JLo and A-Rod throw ultimate engagement party: Inside their Bel Air bash!

...
Eva Longoria and Camila Cabello are bff goals at Paris Fashion Week
Eva Longoria and Camila Cabello are bff goals at Paris Fashion Week
© @arod

A-list couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one step closer to saying 'I do'. The 50-year-old superstar and 44-year-old former baller officially celebrated their engagement with an epic affair on Friday, September 27. Set in the ritzy L.A. enclave of Bel Air, the bash was held on singer Carole Bayer Sager’s sprawling estate. With every ounce of opulence you’d expect, the party boasted celebrity guests, over-the-top decor and countless loved up moments. Scroll through to see for yourself!

 

Lovebirds

“So great celebrating with family and close friends last night,” A-Rod wrote along with a stunning snap of him and his fiancée. The smiley photo captures the pair seated and stylish with JLo donning an off-the-shoulder, ruffled white dress. Her warm locks cascade past her shoulders, framing her mid-laugh expression exquisitely. Meanwhile, Alex sported a black suit and open white button down shirt for the ocassion, adding a dash of fun with a polka dot pocket square.

© @carolebayersager

Hostess with the mostess

Legendary singer Carole shared this cute party pic, writing: "With @jlo and @leahremini It happened last night! #engagementparty xc."

© @leahremini

#BFFgoals

We missed seeing these gorgeous gals together. Leah Remini celebrated her bestie on the best night, writing in hashtag form: "Reunited and it feels so good." The picture also provides a closer look at some of the ambience: purple rose projections splashed on the walls.

© @leahremini

Love was in the air...

Leah had her love, fellow actor Angelo Pagan, by her side on the enchanted evening.

© @leahremini

The gang's all here

It seems JLo's squad was out in full force as Leah shared that the triple threat's longtime manager and pal Benny Medina was also in attendance. At one point they all serenaded the superstar with a song!

© @arod

Idol time

Another celebrity guest was Ryan Seacrest, who JLo worked with on American Idol. The host happily posed with Alex's daughter Nastasha.

© @arod

We are family

Of course, no guests were more important than family! The proud parents had their blended children on hand, flaunting their tight-knit family bond throughout the night.

© @arod

Father-daughter moment

Alex kept his usual social media flare going and shared various instances from the private event, like this tender moment between him and his daughter Ella.

