Get energized for National Coffee Day with these five coffee-infused cocktails

...
Get energized for National Coffee Day with these five coffee-infused cocktails
Get energized for National Coffee Day with these five coffee-infused cocktails

Penelope Cruz gets 'unforgettable surprise' while receiving lifetime award
Penelope Cruz gets 'unforgettable surprise' while receiving lifetime award
Espresso Martini by Grey Goose 
© Grey Goose 

Espresso Martini by Grey Goose 

We all love coffee — from mocha cookies to coffee dry rubs that can be used to season meat for BBQs, we just can't get enough of it. So it is with immense pleasure that on Sunday, September 29, also known as National Coffee Day, we celebrate all the goodness and energy that this little bean gives us day in and day out.

Whether you like yours espresso, americano or café bombón, there are many ways to enjoy this engery-inducing elixir. We've gathered a list of [non-morning] coffee inspired cocktails for your to celebrate all that is café.

 

Espresso Martini by Grey Goose 

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Grey Goose vodka

1 oz single origin finest quality espresso

3/4 oz premium coffee liqueur

1 pinch of salt

Garnish: salted dark chocolate powder

 

Preparations:

Shake all ingredients and strain into a martini glass.

 

Everglades by Grey Goose
© Grey Goose

Everglades by Grey Goose

Everglades by Grey Goose 

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1 oz Santa Teresa 1796,

1.5 oz Cold Brew Coffee

1 oz Rosemary syrup

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

 

Preparations:

Add all ingredients into mixing tin. 

Add ice and shake for 15 seconds. 

Strain into Hurricane glass. 

Add ice and garnish with dehydrated lime slice and rosemary.

Wild Oats by Grey Goose
© Grey Goose

Wild Oats by Grey Goose

Wild Oats by Grey Goose 

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

Grey Goose

Oat Milk

Cold brew

Cinnamon honey syrup

 

Preparations:

Served on the rocks and garnished with fresh oats and a cinnamon stick

 

Byblos Miami
© Byblos Miami

Byblos Miami

Byblos Old Fashioned from Byblos Miami - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving 

 

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Old Forester bourbon 

0.5 oz. Stolen Smoked Rum 

0.5 oz. Turkish Coffee reduction 

4 dashes Orange Angostura bitters 

2 dashes Angostura bitters 

Orange Zest (for garnish)

 

Preparations:

Add all ingredients together in a shaker then stir. 

Serve in a rocks glass over a single large ice cube. 

Optional: garnish with an orange zest.

El Cafecito from Lobster Bar Sea Grille
© Lobster Bar Sea Grille

El Cafecito from Lobster Bar Sea Grille

El Cafecito from Lobster Bar Sea Grille - Miami Beach, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Papa's Pilar Dark Rum

0.5 oz Miami Club Cuban Coffee Liqueur

0.5 oz Licor 43

1 dash simple syrup

2 dashes Bitter Truth chocolate bitters

 

Preparations:

In a shaker, add all the ingredients, shake vigorously, then pour into a rocks glass with a large ice cube.

 

