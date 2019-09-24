View 8 pics | Lifestyle

Salud to your next 'chicas night in' with these sweet and savory cocktails

HOLA! To Flavor

...
Salud to your next 'chicas night in' with these sweet and savory cocktails
You're reading

Salud to your next 'chicas night in' with these sweet and savory cocktails

1/8
Salud to your next 'chicas night in' with these sweet and savory cocktails
Next

Salud to your next 'chicas night in' with these sweet and savory cocktails
The Bowline by The Deck at Island Gardens
© The Deck at Island Gardens

The Bowline by The Deck at Island Gardens

Whether getting face masks or meeting for coffee and tea, time with our chicas is always important (and helps keep us sane, too!). We believe that toasting to all the women in our lives is uber important, so we’ve searched far and wide for some of the best and most girls' night worthy drinks for you and your friends to make at you next girl date.

Check out the eight celebratory drinks that made our list below. Cheers to our amigas!

 

The Bowline by The Deck at Island Gardens - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 oz Tito's Vodka

1⁄2 oz Falernum (Note: Caribbean liqueur; almond, ginger, lemon, cloves and allspice)

1.0 oz Blackberry jalapeño syrup (Muddled jalapño and blackberry, infused syrup made in-house)

1.0 oz Lemon Juice

 

Preparations:

Shake all ingredients together and strain over ice. Add blackberry and lemon wheel for garnish.

Mr. C Cocktail by Mr. C Coconut Grove
© Mr. C Coconut Grove

Mr. C Cocktail by Mr. C Coconut Grove

Mr. C Cocktail by Mr. C Coconut Grove - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients: 

2 ounces mandarin purée

1 1/2 ounces vodka, preferably Yacht Club

2 1/2 ounces Prosecco, preferably Cipriani

1/2 ounce lemon juice

 

Preparations:

Stir mandarin purée, vodka and lemon juice together in a glass. Top with Prosecco.

Sieste cocktail by Le Zoo
© Le Zoo

Sieste cocktail by Le Zoo

Sieste by Le Zoo - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Milagro Tequila

½ oz. Agave Nectar

½ oz. Grapefruit Juice

½ oz. Campari 

½ oz. Lime Juice

 

Preparations:

Build in a shaker filled with ice, shake until chilled. Strain into a coupe glass with a half black salt lava rim.

RUFFINO Prosecco Berry Punch
© RUFFINO

RUFFINO Prosecco Berry Punch

RUFFINO Prosecco Berry Punch

Yields: one serving 

 

Ingredients:

1½ parts Ruffino Prosecco

1 part Ruby Porto

1 part white tea

¾ parts lemon juice

½ part 100% cranberry juice

½ part simple syrup

Lemon twist

Fresh cranberries

 

Preparations:

Combine the ingredients except for the Ruffino Prosecco into a punch bowl.

Stir and then add the prosecco.

Lightly stir and garnish with a lemon twist and fresh cranberries.

Bitter Sour by Belvedere
© Belvedere

Bitter Sour by Belvedere

Bitter Sour by Belvedere

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

1 oz Aperol

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

1 Egg White

 

Preparations:

Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice and dry shake to froth egg white.

Add ice and shake for a second time.

Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a brandied cherry.

Don Francisco Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach
© Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach

Don Francisco Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach

Don Francisco Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1.5oz Bacardi 8 Yr

0.5oz Candela Mamajuana

0.5oz Aromatic Syrup

4 dashes of Corazon Bitters

0.5oz waters

1 orange peel

3 drops saline solution

 

Preparations: 

To batch cocktail: Pour all ingredients into a cambro: express the orange oils before dropping into batch. stir and allow to sit for 24 hours.

Fine strain and funnel into a labeled glass swing top bottle. Store in refrigerator.

Place dry ice in base of cafetera and pour ½ oz of water over dry ice to activate and begin billowing smoke. Pour 3 oz of batch into rocks glass filled with large format ice cube and garnish with orange peel

Pisco Punch by Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar
© Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar

Pisco Punch by Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar

Pisco Punch by Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients: 

2 oz. Of  Pisco Cuatro Gallos, 

1 1/2 oz. pineapple papaya syrup

3/4 oz. lime juice. 

A splash of Inca Kola 

2 dashes of plum bitters

Ginger Beer

Cayenne pepper to sprinkle on the top

Orange wheels and mint sprigs for garnish

 

Preparations:

Fill a goblet with ice and add the two dashes of plumb bitters.

Add the Pisco Cuatro Gallos, pineapple papaya syrup, and lime juice.

Add a splash of Inca Kola and stir.

Top with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper and a splash of Fever Tree Ginger Beer.

Garnish with an orange wheel and a mint sprig.

RUFFINO Strawberry Sparkler
© RUFFINO

RUFFINO Strawberry Sparkler

RUFFINO Strawberry Sparkler

Yields: one serving 

 

Ingredients:

½ part sugar

½ part water

1 ripe strawberries

½ part basil leaves, torn

1/8 part lime juice

1 part Ruffino Sparkling Rosé, chilled

Basil leaves and strawberries, to garnish

 

Preparations:

In a small saucepan bring the sugar and water to a boil, cook 2 minutes.

Crush the strawberries well with the bottom of a jar or your hands.

Add the basil and strawberries to the hot sugar syrup, cover and let cool at least 30 mins.

Strain the syrup and add the lime juice.

Add 1 ounce of strawberry syrup to a coupe or wine glass.

Top with Ruffino Sparkling Rosé.

Garnish with basil leaves and some sliced fresh strawberries if desired.

TIPS: Strain and refrigerate the covered syrup up to 1 week. Try this breezy cocktail with raspberries or other seasonal soft fruit in place of the strawberries.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries