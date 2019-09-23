View 10 pics | Lifestyle

'Fall' in love with these autumn-inspired cocktail recipes

HOLA! To Flavor

‘Fall’ in love with these autumn-inspired cocktail recipes
‘Fall’ in love with these autumn-inspired cocktail recipes

FabFitFun Co-Founder kept her last name to honor her Puerto Rican heritage
FabFitFun Co-Founder kept her last name to honor her Puerto Rican heritage
Byblos Old Fashioned from Byblos Miami
© Byblos Miami

Byblos Old Fashioned from Byblos Miami

It’s the most magical time of the year, autumn is here! It’s the season for warm drinks and of course, PSLs (aka pumpkin spice lattes). To celebrate the first official day of fall, Monday, September 23, we've compiled some seasonal cocktails perfect for your next cozy night in or gathering that will have guests begging for the recipe (and you can tell them you made it all on your own, we promise we won’t tell!).

Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, we’ve got you covered this season. So, get ready to fall (or rather drink your way) into fall with these delectable recipes!

 

Byblos Old Fashioned from Byblos Miami

Yields: one serving 

 

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Old Forester bourbon 

0.5 oz. Stolen Smoked Rum 

0.5 oz. Turkish Coffee reduction 

4 dashes Orange Angostura bitters 

2 dashes Angostura bitters 

Orange Zest (for garnish)

 

Preparations:

Add all ingredients together in a shaker then stir. Serve in a rocks glass over a single large ice cube. Optional: garnish with an orange zest.

Baby Bison, Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co
© Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

Baby Bison, Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co

Baby Bison from Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. of vodka (Sweet Liberty recommends Zu Vodka Bison grass vodka)

1.5 oz. apple juice

0.5 oz. fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz. Aperol 

Cinnamon Stick (for garnish)

 

Preparations: 

Shake all ingredients together with ice in a shaker. Strain into a chilled glass. 

 

Optional: garnish with cinnamon stick.

El Cafecito from Lobster Bar Sea Grille
© Lobster Bar Sea Grille

El Cafecito from Lobster Bar Sea Grille

El Cafecito from Lobster Bar Sea Grille - Miami Beach, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Papa's Pilar Dark Rum

0.5 oz Miami Club Cuban Coffee Liqueur

0.5 oz Licor 43

1 dash simple syrup

2 dashes Bitter Truth chocolate bitters

 

Preparations:

In a shaker, add all the ingredients, shake vigorously, then pour into a rocks glass with a large ice cube.

Cat’s Pajamas by Boulud Sud
© Boulud Sud

Cat’s Pajamas by Boulud Sud

Cat’s Pajamas by Boulud Sud - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients: 

2 oz Fords Gin infused with Rosemary

1 oz Raw Honey infused with Rosemary

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Splash of Agave

 

Preparations:

Double strained and served up with a lemon wheel with a rosemary sprig

smogory-forest
© Belvedere

smogory-forest

Smogóry Forest Remember The Grain by Belvedere

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1.5 oz/ 50 ml Belvedere Smogóry Forest

0.60oz/ 20ml Cherry Herring

0.03 oz/ 10ml Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes Absinthe

2 dashes Chocolate Bitters

 

Preparations:

Stir all ingredients over cubed ice in mixing glass and strain into chilled glass over large ice cube

Lake Bartężek Diamond Rye Back
© Belvedere

Lake Bartężek Diamond Rye Back

Lake Bartężek Diamond Rye Back by Belvedere

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients: 

2 oz/ 60 ml Belvedere Lake Bartężek

0.03oz/10ml Yellow Chartreuse

0.30 oz/ 10ml Crème de Peche

 

Preparations:

Stir all ingredients over cubed ice in mixing glass and train into chilled glass

Autumn Mule by Nikki Beach
© Nikki Beach

Autumn Mule by Nikki Beach

Autumn Mule by Nikki Beach - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

2 oz Ketel 1 Vodka

1 oz Peach Purée

1/4 oz Peach Schnapps

 

Preparations:

Pour Ketel 1 Vodka, Peach Schnapps and puree into a glass and stir. Top with Ginger Beer and garnish with dehydrated peach slices.

Apple Cider Old Fashion by Nikki Beach
© Nikki Beach

Apple Cider Old Fashion by Nikki Beach

Apple Cider Old Fashion by Nikki Beach - Miami Beach, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients: 

2 oz American  Batch Bourbon 

Maraschino Cherry

Orange Slice

3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Cinnamon Stick

Sparkling Apple Cider

Muddle Cherry and Orange slice 

 

Preparations: 

Add ice to glass and pour in Bourbon. Top with Sparkling apple cider and add 3 dashes Angostura Bitters. Stir with Cinnamon Stick.

Jack of Spades by RUFFINO
© RUFFINO

Jack of Spades by RUFFINO

Jack of Spades by RUFFINO

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

2 parts Ruffino Prosecco

1½ parts cognac

¾ parts lemon juice

1 part apple cider

½ part honey syrup (2:1 honey to water)

Apple slices

 

Preparations: 

Shake the cognac, lemon, apple cider, and honey syrup. Strain into a lowball glass with ice and top with Ruffino Prosecco. Garnish with an apple slice.

In Noble Fashion by ​​​​​​​Casa Noble
© ​​​​​​Casa Noble

In Noble Fashion by ​​​​​​​Casa Noble

In Noble Fashion by Casa Noble

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Casa Noble Reposado Tequila

0.5 oz ancho chili liqueur

0.25 oz simple syrup

2 dashes orange bitters

2 drops molé bitters

Orange peel

 

Preparations:

Combine all ingredients, except orange peel, into mixing glass and stir. Strain into glass over ice. Squeeze orange peel; rub around rim and drop into glass.

