View 9 pics | Lifestyle

Emmy Watch Party: Get ready for TV's biggest night with these celebratory drinks

HOLA! to Flavor

...
Emmy Watch Party: Get ready for TV's biggest night with these celebratory drinks
You're reading

Emmy Watch Party: Get ready for TV's biggest night with these celebratory drinks

1/9
A-Rod and daughter Natasha show off their singing talents in new video
Next

A-Rod and daughter Natasha show off their singing talents in new video
Belvedere Cheers
© Courtesy of Belvedere Cheers

Belvedere Cheers

TV's biggest night is almost here and it's time to prep for our 2019 Primetime Emmy Award's watch party! We're ready to cheers to the night's biggest winners and commemorate with the nominees that weren't so fortunate. We're ready to see all the latest fashions and learn what the color of the award season will be. 

Check out the nine recipes below and get your glasses ready for a night filled with amazing wins and one-of-a-kind moments, all in honor of TV's finest. Salud!

 

Belvedere Cheers by Belvedere

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1 oz Belvedere

.5 oz Pomegranate Grenadine

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.25oz Simple Syrup

3 oz Moet & Chandon Nectar Rose

 

Preparation: 

Combine all ingredients except Moet & Chandon Nectar Rose in a shaker. Shake with ice, strain and top with Moet & Chandon Nectar Rose.

Glassware: Champagne Flute

Garnish: Lemon Wheel

Guava Te Mule by La Placita
© Courtesy of La Placita

Guava Te Mule by La Placita

Guava Te Mule by La Placita in Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

Guava & Ginger Syrup 0.75 Oz

Lime Juice 0.75 Oz

Effen Vodka 1.5 Oz

Ginger Beer 1 Oz

Earl Grey Tea Dash

Boston Bitters 2 dashes

 

Preparation: 

Combine all ingredients except Moet & Chandon Nectar Rose in a shaker. Shake with ice, strain and top with Moet & Chandon Nectar Rose.

D’USSÉ 71 by D’USSÉ VSOP
© Courtesy of D’USSÉ VSOP

D’USSÉ 71 by D’USSÉ VSOP

D’USSÉ 71 by D’USSÉ VSOP

In honor of the 71st annual Emmy Awards

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1oz D’USSÉ VSOP 

2 Strawberries 

1 cube of ginger (1x1cm)

3/4 oz Maple syrup (can be swapped for agave syrup)

3/4 lemon 

 

Preparation: 

Shaken and served in a coupette with a float of champagne

 Sparkler by Grey Goose
© Courtesy of Grey Goose

 Sparkler by Grey Goose

Sparkler by Grey Goose

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1 oz Santa Teresa 1796 rum

0.25 oz Genepy le Chamois

0.25 oz Mandarine Napoleon

1 spoonful Banana Combier

0.75 oz fresh lemon juice

Top with Sparkling Wine

 

Preparation: 

Shaken, served in a highball glass with a Collins ice sphere.

Top drink with sparkling wine, and garnish with a single plantain chip and an edible orchid.

Le Premier by Grey Goose
© Courtesy of Grey Goose

Le Premier by Grey Goose

Le Premier by Grey Goose

A Grey Goose twist on the classic movie snack to toast the world’s best in TV.

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Grey Goose vodka

0.75 part Popcorn Syrup

0.5 Fresh Lime

8 Mint Leaves

250 ml Water

250 ml Granulated Sugar

+ 1 Bag Extra Buttery popcorn

 

Preparation: 

Stir all ingredients in a Collins glass with crushed ice Garnish with fresh mint and popcorn.

Box Office by Grey Goose
© Courtesy of Grey Goose

Box Office by Grey Goose

Box Office by Grey Goose

A bright and elegant cocktail made with Grey Goose Le Citron Flavored Vodka, Absinthe and bitters served with orange zest.

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

0.5 part Martini Bianco Vermouth

1.5 parts Grey Goose Le Citron Flavored Vodka

0.5 part Benedictine Liqueur

1sp Spoon Absinthe (to Rinse)

1 Dash Celery Bitters

 

Preparation: 

Rinse martini cocktail glass with small amount of Absinthe. Stir all ingredients over ice in mixing glass until very cold. Strain into glass and garnish with an orange zest.

The Sequel by Grey Goose
© Courtesy of Grey Goose

The Sequel by Grey Goose

The Sequel by Grey Goose

A sophisticated twist on the signature Grey Goose Espresso Martini Cocktail, topped with grated rich dark chocolate.

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Grey Goose vodka

0.5 Sherry

0.5 part Crème De Cacao

0.75 Espresso

 

Preparation: 

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with high quality ice. Shake until cold and frothy. Strain into a martini cocktail glass. Garnish with grated dark chocolate.

Le Fizz by Grey Goose
© Courtesy of Grey Goose

Le Fizz by Grey Goose

Le Fizz by Grey Goose

This uniquely balanced cocktail uses soft, floral elderflower and refreshing lime to highlight the smooth taste of Grey Goose vodka.

Yields: one serving 

 

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Grey Goose vodka

1 parts St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

0.75 part Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

2 parts Soda Water

 

Preparation: 

Build all ingredients apart from soda water in a Boston glass. Top with cubed ice and shake. Fine strain into a chilled flute. Top with chilled soda water.

Kiki on the River

Kiki on the River

Kiki on the River 

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

Champagne

Passion fruit juice

Apple cider

Cinnamon/sugar rim 

 

Preparation: 

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour into a champagne flute and enjoy!

 

UP NEXT: Salud to Mexico's Independence Day! Celebrate with these seven classic cocktails

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries