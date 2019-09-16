View 7 pics | Lifestyle

Salud to Mexico's Independence Day! Celebrate with these seven classic cocktails

Salud to Mexico's Independence Day! Celebrate with these seven classic cocktails
Salud to Mexico's Independence Day! Celebrate with these seven classic cocktails

Libertad Libations Punch by Jose Cuervo
Libertad Libations Punch by Jose Cuervo

Today is a day to celebrar — it is the day that Miguel Hidalgo made his iconic cry for independence. Known as El Grito de la Independencia — it is said to have taken place within the northern town of Dolores in the state of Guanajuato — it was the proclamation that led to the Mexican War of Independence and ultimately, Mexico’s freedom.

Today, Mexicans everywhere are sitting back, relaxing and remembering that historic day with some icy cold micheladas. So let’s take today to celebrate this national holiday with our Mexican hermanos y hermanas with these classic cocktails.

 

Libertad Libations Punch by Jose Cuervo

Inspired by the Mexican revolutionist – Emiliano Zapata

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Yields: 4 to 8 servings (depending on the size of glasses)

 

Ingredients:

1 bottle of Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Silver

2 cups of pineapple juice

1 1/2 cups lime juice

lime wheels for garnish

pineapple wedges for garnish

 

Preparation:

In punch bowl, add Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Silver, pineapple juice and lime juice. Stir. Add lime wheels. Using ladle, pour mixture into glasses over ice. Garnish with lime wedge.

Agua de Jamaica
Agua de Jamaica

Agua de Jamaica

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Yield: 2 quarts

 

Ingredients:

Needed

2 quarts water

3/4 to 1 cup sugar (add to taste)

1 cup dried hibiscus flowers

 

Optional

Tequila or Mezcal of choice

1/2 cinnamon stick (optional)

A few thin slices ginger (optional)

Allspice berries (optional)

Lime juice (optional)

Orange or lime slices for garnish

 

Preparation:

In a medium saucepan, add four cups of water, sugar, cinnamon, ginger and a few allspice berries and heat until mixture is boiling and sugar has dissolved. 

Remove pan from heat and add dried hibiscus flowers and allow to steep for 20 minutes, covered. **You can store in your refrigerator until you are ready to make drink

Add remaining water (chilled or room temperature), then allow to continue chilling until you are ready to serve and add garnish. Then serve.

 

Optional:

To make into a sparkly drink, add chilled soda water. For a more punch-like flavor, add some lime juice. 

Margarita
Margarita

The Classic Margarita

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Yields: 4 servings

 

Ingredients:

Needed

¾ cup of choice of tequila 

½ cup of fresh lime juice (about 4 to 6 limes)

½ cup of Triple Sec or Cointreau

1 lime, sliced

 

Optional

Salt

 

Preparation:

In a medium sized glass pitcher, combine your choice of tequila, lime juice, Triple Sec and ½ water and stir. Then serve.

 

Optional:

Rub rim of your serving glasses with a slice of lime and dip in the salt to coat the rims.

Paloma cocktail
Paloma cocktail

Palomas

Prep Time: 10 min

Yields: 2 servings

 

Ingredients:

Needed

2 Tablespoons of lime juice (about one lime)

½ cup of grapefruit juice

2 shots of your choice of tequila

¼ cup of soda water

 

Optional

1 grapefruit

2 Tablespoons of salt

 

Preparation:

In a small pitcher, add the lime juice and sugar and stir until both have completely combined. Once combined, add ice, grapefruit juice, soda water and your choice of tequila. Then serve.

 

Optional:

Prior to serving, pour salt onto a small plate. Rub rim of serving glasses with a grapefruit wedge, then dip serving glasses in salt to coat rim. 

Michelada
Michelada

Spicy Michelada

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Yields: 1 serving

 

Ingredients:

1 bottle of Mexican lager beer of choice

Tomato juice 

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons of hot sauce of choice

2 oz of lime juice (about 2 limes)

 

Optional

Slice of lime

Chili-salt blend of choice (Tajín)

 

Preparation:

If coating the rim, take a slice of lime and rub around rim of serving glass and dip into chili-salt bled to coat.

Fill glass with lime juice, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce and stir until combined. Add a ⅛ teaspoon of salt (a pinch), fill with ice and add choice of beer. Stir gently if you would like to mix. If any beer remains, add periodically as you enjoy your beverage.

Charro Negro
Charro Negro

Charro Negro

Prep time: 5 min

Yields: 1 serving

 

Ingredients:

2 oz of tequila of choice

4 oz of cola

Lime juice to taste

 

Preparation:

In a tall serving glass, add desired amount of ice, tequila, cola and lime juice. Stir and serve.

Prickly Pear Margarita by Casamigos
Prickly Pear Margarita by Casamigos

The Prickly Pear Margarita by Casamigos

Prep Time: 5 min

Yield: 2 servings

 

Ingredients:

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

5 oz. Prickly Pear Puree

5 oz. Simple Syrup

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

 

Preparation: 

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously and fine strain into rocks glass. Add ice and garnish with a pear slice.

