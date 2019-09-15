View 3 pics | Back to story

Eva Mendes gets real about parenting with Ryan Gosling: 'it's beautiful and maddening'

Eva Mendes gets real about parenting with Ryan Gosling: 'it's beautiful and maddening'
Eva Mendes gets real about parenting with Ryan Gosling: 'it's beautiful and maddening'

© Getty Images

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be mega stars, but they still experience the day to day mania of parenting youngsters. At this time, the 45-year-old actress primaily stays at home with her and the 38-year-old Oscar-nominee’s two children: Esmeralda Amada, 5, and Amada Lee, 3. She recently opened up about the rollercoaster ride that is raising children and how it’s changed her as a person.

© Getty Images

“It’s so fun and beautiful and maddening,” the hot momma said while sitting down with Access Daily this week. “It’s so hard, of course. But it’s like that feeling of… you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.'”

© Getty Images

Though rarely photographed together, Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011.

