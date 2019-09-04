View 4 pics | Back to story
Are you craving something sweet? Try Chiqui Delgado's no-guilt simple recipes

Chiqui Delgado's enviable silhouette

At 47, the TV hostess has a really enviable figure. This Venezuelan beauty is a fan of eating well and promotes a healthy lifestyle, which she shares with her fans through her Kira Life project on social media.

Almonds in a cup

Some tricks Chiqui has shared are recipes to satisfy your cravings for sweets. Recently, she explained how to prepare some delicious protein bonbons based on ingredients like almonds, coconut and pistachios.

Pistachios in a wooden spoon

Pistachios, an ingredient that Chiqui loves, are excellent because they help regulate body weight and blood sugar levels.

Chiqui Delgado walks the red carpet

Eating natural fats and protein-rich foods will help you control those unexpected cravings and, thanks to Chiqui Delgado, now you have three recipes to achieve it.

