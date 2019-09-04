These chic dorm room essentials will have you feeling right at home

View Galleries
-
Yalitza Aparicio and 'Euphoria's Alexa Demie turn supermodels for Rodarte's spring lookbook
Right as New York Fashion kicks off, sister designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy unveiled Rodarte’s whimsical spring 2020 lookbook featuring a number...
-
Thalía turns up the heat in latest swimsuit look
Just when you thought Thalía couldn’t get bolder – or should we say hotter – with her fashion choices, the Mexican singer-actress turned beauty...
-
Denise Bidot looked fierce as ever for her first ever fashion week show
Denise Bidot took her followers down memory lane when she posted a throwback photo of her first runway show in 2015. The brunette beauty shared a...
-
Summer's not over: Jennifer Lopez just wore the season's hottest trend
Summer may be [un]officially over, but Jennifer Lopez just reignited our love with the season’s hottest trend thanks to her latest incredibly chic...
-
Not all of Kim Kardashian's fans agree with this fashion accessory on North West
Proud momma of four, Kim Kardashian loves featuring her kids on social media. Her eldest child, North West, 6, is a little fashionista who isn’t...