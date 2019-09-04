View 10 pics | Lifestyle

These chic dorm room essentials will have you feeling right at home

These chic dorm room essentials will have you feeling right at home
These chic dorm room essentials will have you feeling right at home

Catbird ring dish
Catbird ring dish

Summer break is over, and now it’s back to hitting the books this back to school season. Although you’ll likely be spending 90 percent of your time at the library or your school’s study hall, keep in mind your dorm room is your sanctuary, and therefore it needs to look and feel like your happy place. That said, we’ve rounded up several essentials and items to keep in your dorm room. These must-haves are everything from a cozy throw pillow, to a fresh scented candle to a silky sleep mask for a good night sleep post studying – because the last thing you want is dark circles thanks to no sleep.

 

Scroll through the gallery for the dorm room essentials to have you feeling right at home in style.

 

Jewelry dish

This mother of pearl ring dish from Catbird is perfect for keeping your favorite jewelry in one place. Plus, it doubles as a decorative accent. It's a win-win!

Frida Kahlo art
Frida Kahlo art

Frida Artwork 

Frida Kahlo artwork not only makes any place feel extra cool and artsy, but her bold presence will remind you to keep on thriving. 

Baggu shopping bag
Baggu shopping bag

Reusable bags

You'll want to keep a cute reusable bag like this one from Baggu handy for schlepping your books, carrying an extra pair of shoes or going grocery shopping.

T3 blow dryer
T3 blow dryer

Must-have hairtools

Get that covetable blow-out look at home (and save some $$$) with this essential blow dryer. 

Slip sleep mask
Slip sleep mask

Sleep tight

Slip's watermelon eye mask will help you get your beauty sleep on and wake up fresh for that exam you've been studying for weeks. 

Slip midi scrunchies
Slip midi scrunchies

Hair Scrunchies

Nothing comes handier than a silk scrunchie from Slip to keep your hair out of your face while reading for Lit. class sans losing style. 

Macy's bathrobes
Macy's bathrobes

Cozy bathrobe

Slip into a cozy bathrobe like this one from Macy's so you can get ready with comfort and thus make for less hectic mornings – because you don't want to stain your look while brushing your teeth or doing your makeup. 

Palo santo
Palo santo

Palo Santo

Re-energize and keep the good vibes going after a long day of studying with a whiff of palo santo, available at Milk & Honey.  

Target throw pillow
Target throw pillow

Good Vibes

For days in which you need a break, cuddle up with this fun yet motivational throw pillow from Target. 

Hearth and Handle Amber candle
Hearth and Handle Amber candle

Scented candle

Keep your room smelling nice and fresh with a rich scented candle. This one from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will have you feeling right at home. 

