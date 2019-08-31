View 6 pics | Back to story

Sail the seas in style like Angelina Jolie with the ‘Uber of Yachts’

...
Sail the seas in style like Angelina Jolie with the ‘Uber of Yachts’
You're reading

Sail the seas in style like Angelina Jolie with the ‘Uber of Yachts’

1/6
Gina Rodriguez's redecorates her living room on a budget and we're obsessed!
Next

Gina Rodriguez's redecorates her living room on a budget and we're obsessed!
Angelina Jolie on a yacht/ boat
© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie on a yacht/ boat

Your Uber yacht has arrived. A taste of luxury is more accessible than ever thanks to GetMyBoat. Dubbed the “Airbnb (or Uber) for yachts,” this leading boat rental marketplace makes passengers feel like stars with a range of water experiences. Boasting yachts chartered by A-listers like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and even crafts featured in movies and tv shows, climbing aboard feels like stepping into the spotlight. 

rent a yacht - getmyboat
© GetMyBoat

rent a yacht - getmyboat

GetMyBoat boats over 130,000 listings in 184 countries

NYC Sea Ray
© GetMyBoat

NYC Sea Ray

This is Captain Mike of NYC's boat. “I’ve had the pleasure of taking many celebrities, musicians and sports stars for private charters aboard NYCbySEA - including a rock star who teared up holding his young daughter when he saw the Statue of Liberty," told us, adding: "Watching the sun set behind the Statue of Liberty aboard a luxury powerboat is truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

Tommy Hilfiger ad
© Youtube

Tommy Hilfiger ad

One of GetMYBoat's luxury vessels took centerstage in a Tommy Hilfiger commercial.

Skyfall boat
© GetMyBoat

Skyfall boat

You can live out your action movie dreams with the Van Dutch Luxury Motor Yacht. This captivating boat has featured in various projects, like HBO’s Entourage, Baller’s, and most prominently, Skyfall. It accommodates up to 12 people, so you’ll have plenty of space to sip champagne and lounge about.

I'm on a boat music video boat
© Youtube

I'm on a boat music video boat

The options are endless. You can even recreate The Lonely Island and T-Pain’s I’m On A Boat music video - yep, that's one of GetMyBoat's boats, too!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries