Sail the seas in style like Angelina Jolie with the ‘Uber of Yachts’

View Galleries
-
What our favorite Latinx celebs are doing to celebrate the end of summer
-
Ellie Goulding enlisted Meghan and Kate's legendary royal wedding planner and you can too!
Royal weddings are unparalleled extravaganzas. The time-stopping affairs are the affection of every bride’s eye, so it’s no surprise when...
-
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Just like that - August is sailing back out to sea. Before leaves crumple down and the smell of pumpkin spice infests our noses, let's celebrate...
-
Inside Ellie Goulding's royal-like castle wedding with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and more
We’re starry eyed over Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling’s fairy tale wedding. The singer-songwriter tied the knot with her art dealer love on...
-
Prince William and Prince Harry honor mom Princess Diana on the anniversary of her death
Twenty two years have ticked by and yet Princess Diana’s legacy still reigns supreme. Saturday, August 31 marks the anniversary of the royal’s...