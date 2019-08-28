Gina Rodriguez redecorates her living room on a budget and we're obsessed!

View Galleries
-
Gina Rodriguez and Eva Longoria support girl who is facing deportation with a life-threatening disease
Last week, Isabel Bueso got news that she and her family would be deported after living 16 years in the United States. Isabel came to the US legally...
-
'Miss Bala' movie premiere brings out Hollywood's fiercest Latinas - see all the red carpet looks!
-
Salma Hayek shares heartfelt message following Mexico tragedy
On Tuesday, August 27, Mexico experienced a tragedy when an arson attack caused a fire at a local bar—the White Horse bar— in the city of...
-
Camila Cabello's next big gig revealed!
Camila Cabello is making moves! The 22-year-old singer is fresh off her buzzy MTV VMAs performance with her rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes (you know,...
-
Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod head back to school for Parent Teacher Day
It's officially back to school season and everyone (including celebs!) are prepping for the year ahead. Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex...