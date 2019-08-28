View 7 pics | Back to story

Gina Rodriguez redecorates her living room on a budget and we're obsessed!

Gina Rodriguez redecorates her living room on a budget and we're obsessed!
Gina Rodriguez redecorates her living room on a budget and we're obsessed!

Gina Rodriguez
© courtesy of Sara Jaye Weiss

Gina Rodriguez teamed up with RetailMeNot and Bed Bath and Beyond's online interior design company Decorist to revamp her living room. 

Gina Rodriguez house
© courtesy of Sara Jaye Weiss

The space can be described as boho chic.

Gina Rodriguez Bed, Bath and Beyond
© courtesy of Sara

“The design is fun and energetic to match Gina's personality," Decorist designer Sarah Ramirez of Found + Collected told HOLA! USA. "The goal was to create a space that's both comfortable and easy to live in while still feeling polished. Natural finishes mixed with cozy textures and touches of mixed metals create a collected look that's personal and unique.” 

Gina Rodriguez house decor
© courtesy of Sara Jaye Weiss

The off-white L-shaped couch features pops of color with a variety of plush pillows.

Gina Rodriguez house decor
© courtesy of Sara Jaye Weiss

The space also features potted plants and and accent pieces.

Gina Rodriguez house decor
© courtesy of Sara Jaye Weiss

An accent chair sits in the corner of the room.

Gina Rodriguez house decor
© courtesy of Sara Jaye Weiss

An overhead lamp also decorates the space. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

