Jessica Alba x HelloFresh is perfect for your next date night at home

Jessica Alba x HelloFresh is perfect for your next date night at home
Jessica Alba x HelloFresh is perfect for your next date night at home

Jessica Alba has partnered up with HelloFresh for curated recipes, expert tips and new products designed to facilitate the at-home dining experience.

The multi-talented actress-turned-businesswoman teamed up with the at-home dining service for the first-ever HelloFresh Date Night Box.

The collaboration, which is designed to help consumers connect with loved ones over the dinner table, kicks off on August 13 and will extend across multiple phases.

If you’re already a fan of The Honest Company and The Honest Beauty, then you’re in for a treat as each phase of the partnership will also feature Jessica’s favorites from each of her brands, including clean bath, body and beauty products.

Proud of her latest accomplishment, the mother-of-three shared the news on social media. She wrote, “At the end of the day, my family is my [world]. Which is why I'm so excited to announce that I've officially partnered with @HelloFresh— a brand that makes dinnertime easy, fun, and delicious! Look out for some exciting things we're doing together, all featuring my specially curated faves from @honest & @honest_beauty!"

The HelloFresh Date Night Box is available now through September 7 for $49.99 plus $6.99 shipping, but you better act quick as the first 100 customers will get first dibs on a special beauty gift from Honest Beauty – a tinted Lip Balm and Eye Shadow Palette perfect for date night!

