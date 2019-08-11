View 9 pics | Lifestyle

Gym bag essentials to take you from workout to happy hour in no time

...
You're reading

Oribe mini body wash
If there’s someone we admire when it comes to working out and self-discipline, it’s Jennifer Lopez. The iconic star just turned 50 on July 24, but her stunning, ultra-toned body is equally fit to that of a 20-something-year-old’s. The Medicine singer often takes to social media to share glimpses of her intensive workouts, and ahead of her It’s My Party Tour she even asked her fans and followers to join her and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, on a no sugar and no carbs #10DayChallenge. Now that's true dedication in the name of fitness!

And yes, seeing JLo’s hard work to sweating it out makes one want to run to the gym. But let’s face it – hitting the exercise room or going to that weekly yoga class is easier said than done as there’s always a happy hour or can’t-miss event that gets in the way. However, we know what that’s like, and so we’ve compiled a list of gym bag essentials to help you on your quest to wellness. So whether you’re looking to get back on your New Year’s resolution, or want to keep up the momentum, check out the gym bag essentials below to get you from sweaty to ready post-workout in no time!

 

This mini body wash is infused with Oribe's signature Côte d'Azur fragrance which means you'll be smelling lovely post shower. 

Oribe mini body creme
Oribe mini body creme

You can double up on the scent by massaging the rich body creme post-shower. You can thank us later!

Amazon microfiber towel
Amazon microfiber towel

Microfiber towel

Microfiber towels are the best for quick-drying and absorption, which means you don't have to worry about a stinky wet towel in your gym bag.

MORE: The secret workout routine that Jennifer Lopez follows to maintain her perfect body

Pacifica deodorant wipes
Pacifica deodorant wipes

Pacifica Deodorant Wipes

If there's no time to hit the shower (hey, it happens!), then be sure to use deodorant wipes to keep your underarms feeling nice and fresh.

Nars concealer
Nars concealer

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer - mini

To get out the door faster, avoid a full face of makeup, and dab a bit of concealer on target areas that might need brightening. We love to always keep a mini-size version of the Nars Radiant Concealer for quick touch-ups.

Glossier cloud paint
Glossier cloud paint

Glossier Cloud Paint in Dusk

To further enhance that natural, just-exercised flush, we suggest Glossier's Cloud Paint as all you need are one or two dollops to keep you glowing. 

Slip silk scrunchie
Slip silk scrunchie

Slip silk scrunchie

If washing your hair means you'll be stuck in the shower for ten extra minutes, then a cute silk scrunchie will save you time. Scrunchies have become the most quintessential fashion accessory, and we're here for it! 

Richer Poorer socks
Richer Poorer socks

Richer Poorer Charlie socks

Having an extra pair of socks means you don't have to carry an extra pair of shoes. And thankfully, since sneakers are currently a fashion staple; all you need is a clean pair of socks to rock your post-gym ~lewk~. 

MORE: These Latina celebrities look absolutely stunning without makeup 

Outdoor Voices techsweat shorts
Outdoor Voices techsweat shorts

Outdoor Voices TechSweat shorts

Carrying a pair of shorts in a neutral shade comes handy when you're looking to do an improvised workout followed by a social function. 

