Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are looking to drop $20 million on new home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in the market for a $20 million home in Los Angeles. 

Priyanka opened up about the moment she moved into her now-husband's home. "Everything in nick’s house is immaculate,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “His alarms work. Mine never work. When I started staying there, it made me so nervous. His house is perfect." 

Nick and Priyanka have been married since December. 

