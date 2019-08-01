Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a special day with fam in the Holy Land: see the pics

View Galleries
This picture had Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod fans freaking out - so what does it mean?
Make a wish and pucker up...save the date! That’s what Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did for their latest snap. The Money singer and the MLB...
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony celebrate children's graduation – see the pics
There are no more babies! Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony proudly celebrated their children’s latest milestone. Jennifer and...
Nick Jonas is a full-time husband and part-time photographer during vacay with Priyanka Chopra
Jennifer Lopez shows off her beach body in red hot swimsuit
Summer may be winding down, but Jennifer Lopez is still brining the heat. The singer took a quick break from the international leg of her tour to...
Jennifer Lopez has wild night in Israel with A-Rod in incredible jungle pantsuit
Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for her next big gig! The 50-year-old star is kicking off the international leg of her It's My Party tour on August 1...