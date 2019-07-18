View 7 pics | Lifestyle

You can rent Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home for $35k a month – take a look inside

...
You can rent Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home for $35k a month – take a look inside
You're reading

You can rent Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home for $35k a month – take a look inside

1/7
Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's $28k honeymoon suite
Next

Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's $28k honeymoon suite
Rihanna Hollywood Hils living room
© Grosby Group

Rihanna Hollywood Hils living room

For $35,000 a month, you can live like Rihanna, inside of her home. The Work singer has added landlord to her resume and is renting out her Hollywood Hills home. The home was initially on the market for $7.5 million in 2018, but failed to sell.

Now, Rihanna’s new tenants can pay her what they owe her as they enjoy the stunning 7,130 sq. ft property – which is hidden in a gated community and surrounded by lush greenery. Inside, the house boasts six bedrooms and ten bathrooms. Extra amenities include living spaces, a chef’s kitchen, a wraparound balcony and an infinity pool.

There’s enough space for a family or even a woman like Rihanna who is living her best life. Scroll through for more stunning photos from inside the lavish celebrity home.

 

Perfect views

Hidden hills is the perfect description for the residence. While lounging in the living space, just look out the picture windows for the perfect scenic view. 

Rihanna Hollywood Hills kitchen
© Grosby Group

Rihanna Hollywood Hills kitchen

What's cooking

This chef's kitchen is the heart of the home. We can only imagine what kind of delicious meals the pop star whipped up, or how many times she raised a glass in the gorgeous space. 

The dark cabinets and the greystone countertops are a plus. But it's the T-shaped island that brings the space to life. 

Rihanna Hollywood Hills dining room
© Grosby Group

Rihanna Hollywood Hills dining room

Dining in style

Off to the side of the kitchen is more space for everyone to enjoy their meal. It's perfect for family-style dinners or entertaining. 

Rihanna Hollywood Hills home bedroom
© Grosby Group

Rihanna Hollywood Hills home bedroom

Fenty bedrooms

The businesswoman has options when it comes to where she will lay her head. Each room has large windows that bring in natural light. If you're lucky enough to land the master, there's a fireplace. 

Rihanna Hollywood Hills bathrooms
© Grosby Group

Rihanna Hollywood Hills bathrooms

Glamour Room

Rih Rih gave fans a sneak peek at one of her bathrooms in her infamous makeup tutorial. The home comes complete with ten – including four ensuites. 

Rihanna Hollywood Hills theatre
© Grosby Group

Rihanna Hollywood Hills theatre

Watch this

Among all the things, there is a moving theatre. It's the perfect space to Netflix and chill or host movie night. 

Rihanna home
© GC Images

Rihanna home

Just keep swimming 

The views are amazing inside, but even better from the pool. From the infinity pool, you can look around and see all the beautiful views from every angle.

 

UP NEXT: Catch a glimpse of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's $18M beachside home

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries