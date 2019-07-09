View 9 pics | Lifestyle

9 of the most sublime, expensive and over the top wedding dresses we've seen this year

...
9 of the most sublime, expensive and over the top wedding dresses we've seen this year
You're reading

9 of the most sublime, expensive and over the top wedding dresses we've seen this year

1/9
Nick Jonas is a full-time husband and part-time photographer during vacay with Priyanka Chopra
Next

Nick Jonas is a full-time husband and part-time photographer during vacay with Priyanka Chopra
elie saab wedding dresses 2020
© Getty Images

elie saab wedding dresses 2020

Whether you are looking for potential wedding dresses for your upcoming nuptials or just plain love gorgeous gowns, you won't be able to resist these 9 must-see bridal creations from the fall/winter 2019-2020 Paris Haute Couture catwalks. While brides sometimes might not think beyond looking at whether a dress has sleeves or a maybe a mermaid silhouette, these next-level looks will have you thinking: bejeweled gold, Wizard of Oz realness or – dare to bare! – cone-shaped sheer? Check out these unbelievable handmade wedding dresses by top designers and start dreaming of your ultimate look.

 

Elie Saab

 

A red carpet favorite in Hollywood, Lebanese designer Elie Saab is also famous for his exquisite bridal creations. The rose and gold wedding dress he presented before the curtain dropped on his haute couture show was characteristically rich and regal, topped off with – what else? – a jeweled crown. 

 

MORE BRIDAL FASHION:

15 WEDDING DRESSES WITH LONG SLEEVES FOR THAT PRINCESS BRIDE VIBE

 

THINK PINK OR SOMETHING BLUE? THE PRETTIEST COLORED WEDDING DRESSES FROM BARCELONA BRIDAL WEEK

Ralph & Russo wedding dresses 2020
© Getty Images

Ralph & Russo wedding dresses 2020

Ralph & Russo 

 

Meghan Markle favorite Ralph & Russo – who designed the Duchess of Sussex's engagement photo shoot evening gown – closed their Art Deco and 1930s-inspired collection with a romantic wedding dress in lace. The back of the long-sleeved dress was just as feminine, with a bustle bow on the back of the skirt cascading into the floor-sweeping train.

 

RELATED: RALPH & RUSSO WEDDING DRESS STYLE

georges hobeika couture wedding dresses 2019-2020
© Getty Images

georges hobeika couture wedding dresses 2019-2020

Georges Hobeika

 

Yes, brides can be sexy! Georges Hobeika proved the point by having Araya Hargate walk the runway in this sparkling nude wedding dress with hand-embroidered crystals strategically placed on a sheer bodice. The designer's couture collection is rooted in "a profound love of fauna and flora", and "captivating, seductive and passionate" birds of paradise. 

gaultier couture wedding dresses 2020
© Getty Images

gaultier couture wedding dresses 2020

Jean Paul Gaultier

 

Iconic designer Gaultier has been suprising fashionistas for decades, and for his finale look he sent this cone-shaped confection down the catwalk. The sheer creation – which is more veil than wedding dress – is definitely not for the wallflower bride.The couturier is celebrating his 50th year in fashion in 2020, and we can't wait to see what he comes up with next.

zuhair murad wedding dresses 2020
© Getty Images

zuhair murad wedding dresses 2020

Zuhair Murad

 

You can always depend on Zuhair Murad for show-stopping wedding dresses, and this lavish crystal-encrusted gown is no exception. The designer, who dresses some of the world's most exclusive clients, revealed that he actually had a real-life princess to inspire him for this stunning look.

Stephane Rolland wedding dresses haute couture
© Getty Images

Stephane Rolland wedding dresses haute couture

Stephane Rolland 

 

While there were ball skirts galore in Paris, French fashion designer Stephane Rolland's haute couture wedding dress for fall/winter 2019-2020 went a different direction. The look featured a white crepe 'Hanfu' shirt with a train, worn with a draped satin duchess skirt embroidered with a beautiful bamboo leaf motif.

Ziad Nakad wedding dresses 2020
© Getty Images

Ziad Nakad wedding dresses 2020

Ziad Nakad

 

Any bride who wants to look straight out of a fairytale on her wedding day would love this handmade gown by Ziad Nakad, who strikes for timeless femininity in every creation. The dreamy Glinda the Good Witch meets medieval princess vibe is only enhanced by the jaw-droppingly beautiful jeweled tiara.

wedding dresses julien fournie 2020
© Getty Images

wedding dresses julien fournie 2020

Julien Fournie

 

The final look of Julien Fournie's "First Spell" show, which was inspired by witches "who knew how to control their destiny", finished with a flurry of paper snowflakes and this marbled wedding dress. The gothic-inspired gown had a fitted bodice and A-line skirt, with bow detail and buttons on the back.

tony ward wedding dresses 2020
© Getty Images

tony ward wedding dresses 2020

Tony Ward

 

There was a silhouette for everyone at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. For brides who love bubble shapes, Tony Ward, whose #blossomingfibers shows featured lots of volumen and "mushrooms invading the runway" presented this strapless curved confection with bead-embroidered peplum bodice and a frothy, tiered supersized skirt.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries