Nick Jonas is a full-time husband and part-time photographer during vacay with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra vacation photoshoot

If there’s one thing we learned from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ vacation, it’s that the Jonas Brother is great behind the camera. After celebrating the nuptials of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the actress and the musician jetted away to Tuscany to put their own love on display.

The pair’s summer vacation wasn’t without beautiful views, which were captured by Mr. Jonas himself. The 26-year-old stepped behind the lens to take beautiful shots of his wife – and Priyanka didn’t mind. During date night, sightseeing and even by the pool, the actress was the perfect muse. Scroll through to see the stunning photos from Nick and Priyanka’s Tuscan vacation.

 

Insta-worthy husband (and pictures)

Priyanka took advantage of having another set of eyes and her husband on the trip. The actress posed for a series of pictures for her leading man, as he was the best Instagram husband one could ask for on a trip. 

"Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol." 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra vacation pool pictures

Sip in the sun! 

Priyanka was too cool (as her husband would say) as she sipped a drink by the pool. 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra pasta date night

Mrs. Pasta

The camers turned, this time on Priyanka. The Quantico actress showed off her pasta making skills during date night. 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Tuscan

Mr. Pasta

Priyanka took a break from being the model to point the lens on her man. The couple celebrated their date night with a "cooking extravaganza." 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra sign

A sign of love

Nick and Priyanka were picture perfect as they posed for a romantic photo – in coordinating outfits. 

 

"Via Dell Amore... or Love Way in other words." 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Tuscan sun

Pose for the camera 

"Under the Tuscan [sun emoji]," was the perfect caption for this photo shot my Nick. 

