Father's Day gifts for every kind of dad that will make you the favorite child

Fathers Day gift guide
©

Fathers Day gift guide

Shopping for the perfect Father's Day gift can be hard. How can you possibly show the number one guy in your life how much you appreciate him in gift form? Well, trust us, it's not going to be with the run of the mill ties, socks or golf balls. Your dad no doubt has enough of those to fill a warehouse. Never fear! We've compiled gift ideas from our favorite brands for every type of dad, to make sure you're the golden child this year. From the fashionable father to the party pops, scroll through to find the perfect present for your dad!

artsy-dad

artsy-dad

Robyn Blair art
© byrobynblair

Robyn Blair art

byrobynblair Candy Dishes

$245

 

Maybe dad's man cave walls are full or perhaps he just needs more sweetness in his life. No matter the case, his love of candy and art is on display for all to see with this unique and hand-made candy art dish by artist Robyn Blair. Not big on gummy bears? Don't worry there are plenty of other options.

Birdhouse Man Crates
© Man Crates

Birdhouse Man Crates

Birdhouse Making Kit

Man Crates - $34.99

 

Birdhouse is the wordhouse! If your dad is creative and loves animals, look no further. Building and decorating this RV-inspired birdhouse kit is a fun and constructive way to spend an afternoon with the family. Help solve the bird housing crisis, and give dad an activity that’s sure to fly with the whole family. That’s two birds with one birdhouse!

stylish-dad-a jpg

stylish-dad-a jpg

JCrew bathing suit
© J. CREW

JCrew bathing suit

6" trunk in rugby stripe

J. CREW - $69.50

 

Update your dad's classic swim trunks with this modern slim fit and environmentally-friendly bathing suit. The fabric incorporates 65% recycled nylon, made at Everest (a mill committed to sustainability practices) and boasts UPF 50 protection, which means the already-hardworking fabric will protect dad from 98% of the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Cole Haan shoes
© Cole Haan

Cole Haan shoes

ZERØGRAND All-Day Trainer with Stichlite

Cole Haan - $220

 

Dad can look and feel sleek with these dual all-day trainers. Whether he's at the office or on the treadmill at the gym, they’re built for it all! Featuring Stitchlite™ knit that breathes easy and provides unparalleled support, while a super-cushioned footbed creates more bouncy steps. A thoughtfully crafted outsole ensures lightweight and flexible movement and an all-new support system cradles and cushions your entire foot. Doesn’t that sound so cozy?

parfum

parfum

Giorgio Armani cologne
© Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani cologne

Giorgio Armani Code Absolu Eau De Parfum

Giorgio Armani - $90

 

Help dad up his scent game with this daring new fragrance from Italian luxury fashion house Armani. The brand states that "the Tonka Bean base, iconic to Armani Code, is enhanced by sensual Rum Accord and Vanilla notes to create an unforgettable warm and spicy experience." Plus it apparently "evokes the bold, masculine confidence in every man to seize any moment," so that's fun!

Bleu de Chanel

Bleu de Chanel

Bleu de Chanel

Chanel - $95

 

Your dad will feel anything but blue when spraying this Chanel fragrance. The scent is perfect for the outdoorsy man as it's woody and aromatic. The Bleu de Chanel comes in a variety of forms like this shower gel.

 

Eternity Calvin Klein

Eternity Calvin Klein

Eternity for Men

Calvin Klein - $42 to $102

 

If your dad is the traditional type, you can never go wrong with Eternity for Men. The scent is cool, crisp while still being masculine and forever timeless. 

 

YSL fragrance

YSL fragrance

Y Eau du Parfum

YSL Beauty - $115

 

Nothing says, ‘I love you’ like this luxurious YSL Beauty cologne. Gift your dad this scent to leave him feeling fresh and fabulous with notes of bergamot, ginger and sage.

foodie

foodie

Swiss Army knives
© Victorinox Swiss Army

Swiss Army knives

Classic Limited Edition 2019 - "Food of the World"

Swiss Army - $26

 

Get ready to blow the fork right out of your dad's hand! Swiss Army's limited edition set of pocket knives celebrates 10 favorite foods around the world, making it a must-have for any food father! 

Hot Sauce
© Señor Lechuga Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

The Collection

Señor Lechuga Hot Sauce - $34

 

¡Muy caliente! Spice up dad's palette with Señor Lechuga Hot Sauce's three original bottles (.001, .002 and .003). Because why give dad one when you can gift him them all? 

BBQ candle Homesick
© Homesick

BBQ candle Homesick

Backyard BBQ Candle

Homesick - $29.95

 

Dad wants to get lit this Father's Day— don't disappoint him! Your foodie papá is sure to love lighting this delicious all-natural soy candle from Homesick, which exudes: "The sweet, smoky smell of brown sugar rubbed ribs and hickory wafting from the grill. A cooler stocked with cold beers and Capri Sun. The mingling summer scents that speak to late afternoons by the pool and even later evenings by the fire pit." Just make sure he doesn't try to eat it!

partypops

partypops

Vineyard Vines Speakers
© Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines Speakers

Camo DemerBox Waterproof Speaker - Limited Edition

Vineyard Vines - $399

 

Dad can get the party started this summer with these limited-edition DemerBox speakers! Encased in an indestructible, rugged Pelican case for a waterproof tight seal, they’re built to survive every crazy family adventure. If your dad's going to blast his funky tunes it might as well be in style, right?

Whiskey Wedge
© Corkcicle

Whiskey Wedge

The Whiskey Wedge

Corkcicle - $17.95

 

Chill dad out with his favorite spirits. This is the ideal whiskey glass for any father that enjoys smooth sipping. During freezing, the ice forms a wedge shape on one side of the glass. When he pours a drink, the wedge will melt slowly to help retain his drink's full flavor. 

sports-dad

sports-dad

Fanchest sports box
© FANCHEST

Fanchest sports box

Personalized FANCHEST gift box

FANCHEST - $59-$89

 

We all know or have a sports fanatic dad, and now there's finally the perfect present for that guy locked deep in the trenches of fandom. FANCHEST is the ultimate sports fan gift box of memorabilia, apparel and exclusive merchandise with your fan’s favorite team gear. VIP athletes Drew Brees and Von Miller are part of the power behind the brand, ensuring that with a few simple clicks you can select your dad’s favorite team in the NFL, NHL or NCAA to surprise him with the best box.

techie-dad

techie-dad

Apa Toothbrush
© Apa Beauty

Apa Toothbrush

Apa Beauty Clean White Sonic Toothbrush

Apa Beauty - $250

 

Have you ever seen a toothbrush you want to leave out on display? Neither has dad. This sonic technological wonder will fill any tech-loving papa with glee (and not to mention, a pure white smile). Delivering 40,000 vibrations per minute, boasting three unique cleaning modes and featuring various brush head attachments, your father is sure to have a big grin upon unwrapping this!

travel-dad

travel-dad

Away Luggage
© Away

Away Luggage

The Bigger Carry-On

Away - $245

 

Get ready to rock and roll! Every traveler dad needs a good piece of luggage, and this Away carry-on is better than good. With sleek features like an ejectable battery, 360° spinner wheels and a hidden laundry bag, dad's going to want to book a trip ASAP so he can test drive this baby.

toolkit
© Blitz Motorcycles

toolkit

Blitz x Bleu De Chauffe Tool Roll

Blitz Motorcycles - $245.00

 

The Blitz Tool Roll features a zippered exterior pocket that will safely store the little bits and pieces dad might need on his next journey. Using the leather straps, an adventurous dad can easily attach this stylish bag to their motorcycle or boat!

