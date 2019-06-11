Father's Day gifts for every kind of dad that will make you the favorite child

Shopping for the perfect Father's Day gift can be hard. How can you possibly show the number one guy in your life how much you appreciate him in gift form? Well, trust us, it's not going to be with the run of the mill ties, socks or golf balls. Your dad no doubt has enough of those to fill a warehouse. Never fear! We've compiled gift ideas from our favorite brands for every type of dad, to make sure you're the golden child this year. From the fashionable father to the party pops, scroll through to find the perfect present for your dad!