Every must-see Latinx show to binge watch this summer

Every must-see Latinx show to binge watch this summer
Every must-see Latinx show to binge watch this summer

Watch Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter's love story in seconds!
Watch Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter's love story in seconds!
Gentefied cast
Gentefied cast

It’s never not a good time to get hooked on a new television series. And with new Latinx shows turning up left and right, it’s a perfect time to give you a lowdown on what shows to watch next – especially now that Game of Thrones is forever gone. Party of Five, Gentefied and Vida, season two, are only a few of the series that are currently on our must-watch list. Get ready for a lot of Spanglish, drama, laughs, cries and much more!

 

Scroll through the gallery to see what’s coming, or what’s already here for you to start watching ya desde ahorita.

 

Gentefied

The ten-episode Latinx dramedy comes from Gente-fied: The Digital Series, and is about three Mexican-American cousins set in Los Angeles, who struggle to chase the American dream – even though it is disruptive to what they hold closest to their hearts. The show is described as a bilingual series about family, community and dealing with change. America Ferrera, who is the show's executive producer and also stars in the Netflix series, is joined by Annie Gonzalez, Felipe Esparza and Jaime Alvarez among others.

Jane the Virgin

If you love telenovelas then you will love Jane the Virgin. The CW dramady is based off a telenovela, and although it’s currently living its fifth and final season, it’s not too late to binge-watch all four other seasons on Netflix. Trust us, you're gonna get hooked on this one!

Party of Five 

The 1994 series gets a complete reboot featuring a Latino family and the immigration crisis. In the new storyline, five siblings are forced to raise each other after their parents are deported to Mexico. The new series will continue to focus on the important message of family, but will feature new faces and and a new plotline. Party of Five will premiere on the Freeform network, but a date has yet to be announced. Stay tuned!

Selena's Secret 

The 13-episode series (airing on Telemundo) will take a deeper look into the mystery of the late Queen of Tejano’s death in 1995. Based on the book, El Secreto de Selena (Selena’s Secret), the series details the writings of Puerto Rican journalist, María-Celeste Arrarás, who covered Selena’s death in the nineties as well as the trial of the woman who killed her, Yolanda Saldívar. “This is coming out 24 years after Selena’s death, and it’s the revealing story of what really happened,” said María about the series. Selena is portrayed by Mexican actress Maya Zapata. “Selena for me was a great figure that my generation grew up with,” she said of the role. 

Vida

Vida is back for its second season on Starz. If you’re out of the loop on this one, the show is about two Mexican-American sisters played by Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada from East L.A. who are complete opposites. A death in the family forces them to return to their hometown and confront repressed feelings and learn the truth about their mother’s identity.

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Mario Lopez has teamed up with Seth Kurland for a new 16-episode comedy series on Netflix. The show features newcomer Paulina Chavez as Ashley, the world's only 15-year-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist who gets the opportunity to work at NASA. Ashley moves across the country to live with her uncle Victor, played by Telenovela's Jencarlos Canela. Stay tuned as a release date has yet to be announced!

