Every must-see Latinx show to binge watch this summer

View Galleries
-
Do Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner share their taste in fashion?
As it tends to happen in the world of entertainment, when two stars in the industry step out in the same or similar outfit, social media accounts...
-
Best Royal Style: Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and more royals with covetable fashion
-
End of their friendship! Kylie Jenner says adiós to Jordyn Woods, for good
There's no turning back. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods will no longer have the close, years-long friendship they once had. Their BFFs status...
-
Eva Longoria underwent emergency surgery while in Cannes
Although Eva Longoria has been gracing the 2019 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a slew of stunning gowns, her visit on French soil suddenly took an...
-
Cool white hues, polka dots and more reigned in this week's royal style