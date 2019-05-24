View 12 pics | Lifestyle
Ellen Degeneres buys Adam Levine's home for $45million: see inside

Ellen Degeneres buys Adam Levine's home for $45million: see inside
Ellen Degeneres buys Adam Levine's home for $45million: see inside

Ellen Degeneres Beverly Hills home
Ellen Degeneres Beverly Hills home

Ellen Degeneres has bought an exclusive Beverly Hills property for $45 million dollars, and the home used to belong to Adam Levine. Its a luxury residence which boasts, among other amenities, a tennis court, pool, spa, guest house, two kitchens and a movie theater.

Ellen Degeneres mansion
Ellen Degeneres mansion

According to TMZ, Adam and his wife Behati Prinsloo bought the residence in 2018 for $35.5million from the creator of Will and Grace, Max Mutchnick. The couple then invested around $7million in improvements and last month put the home for sale up for $47.5million.

Ellen Degeneres mansion swimming pool
Ellen Degeneres mansion swimming pool

Both the interior spaces and the exterior of the home have every luxury you could dream of to guarantee comfort and the lavish life, including an Olympic sized pool which is surrounded by nature.

Ellen Degeneres mansion interior
Ellen Degeneres mansion interior

The house is huge – more than 10,000sq ft – and as we can see in these pictures, is a total California dream home. 

Ellen Degeneres mansion kitchen
Ellen Degeneres mansion kitchen

A peek at the luxury home's stainless steel professional kitchen.

Ellen Degeneres mansion exterior patio
Ellen Degeneres mansion exterior patio

A look at one of the patios outside where there is an open air kitchen with pizza oven, perfect for dining al fresco. 

Ellen Degeneres mansion outdoor view
Ellen Degeneres mansion outdoor view

Inside the spacious home, there are a number of spots to relax and enjoy. All of the rooms are filled with natural light and have views of the lush garden. 

Ellen Degeneres home bedroom
Ellen Degeneres home bedroom

A look inside one of the chic bedrooms, which measures 2,000 sq ft. 

Ellen Degeneres home bedroom
Ellen Degeneres home bedroom

On the second floor of the house, there's a brightly lit corner bedroom with French doors and terrace views. 

Ellen Degeneres home walk-in closet
Ellen Degeneres home walk-in closet

What would a Beverly Hills home be without a walk-in closet...This giant wardrobe is one Carrie Bradshaw would love, and Ellen and wife Portia DeRossi definitely won't have to argue over space!

Ellen Degeneres home bathroom photo
Ellen Degeneres home bathroom photo

The home's bathrooms, featuring double sinks and marble, are all tastefully done in neutrals with plenty of natural light. 

Ellen Degeneres home bathroom
Ellen Degeneres home bathroom

Here, a look at a second bath, with beautiful grey marble decor.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show star and her actress spouse have already put their own Beverly Hills home up for sale for nearly $18million, so we're guessing they'll be soon ready to move in!

