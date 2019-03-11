View 6 pics | Lifestyle

Inside Jamie Foxx’s $5.45 million Art Basel hideaway

Inside Jamie Foxx's $5.45 million Art Basel hideaway
Inside Jamie Foxx’s $5.45 million Art Basel hideaway

Welcome to Miami! Jamie Foxx made Miami his home away from home during some time off. The Robinhood star lived lavish in this $5.45 oceanfront “luxury manor,” for a short period of time.

The mansion left the star “feeling spiritual” and made for some of the best Instagram moments. The Mediterranean mansion spans 10,00 square feet. The spacious home allows plenty of space for entertaining, lounging and taking getting some serious R&R. There is plenty of room for guests.

The home has nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms. If guests are looking to get away from the noise, there is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage on the property. Living up to its name, the home has a home movie theatre, gourmet kitchen, a waterside pool and cabana.

You don’t have to be Jamie Foxx to fall in love with this celebrity home. Scroll through for a look inside the lavish party pad!

 

Modern Mediterranean

In the tradition of the Mediterranean home, this house features large arched windows that allow extra natural light to shine through.

Photo:  IAM Residential for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Outdoor world

The property features a spectacular backyard. On top of the gorgeous cabana, there is a luxurious inground pool.

The amenities are 140 feet from the waterfront, where you can dock your yacht and get access to the bay.

Photo:  IAM Residential for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

What’s cooking

The kitchen is truly the heart of the household and this one in no exception. With sleek wood finish on the island and an open concept floor plan, it’s hard to stay out.

The area is complete with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Photo:  IAM Residential for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Let’s eat

Right off of the stunning kitchen is a dining area that’s perfect for family gatherings

Photo:  IAM Residential for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Let’s lounge

Perfect for those moments when you want to step away from the sun, but remain a part of the action – the living area offers a look in. The room sits in between the kitchen and the backyard living space.

Photo:  IAM Residential for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Sleep on it

The master bedroom is the prime place to catch natural light. The 1.,000 square foot area features an en suite bathroom.

Photo:  IAM Residential for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

