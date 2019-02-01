View 5 pics | Lifestyle

Redecorating your home just became more affordable with these tips

Whether you are moving and only taking the bigger pieces with you or you’ve been living in the same space and simply want a refresh, designer Kyle Taylor is sharing his best practices for revamping your home on a budget. The New Yorker, who works closely with Pottery Barn and is responsible for HOLA! USA’s brand new video studio design (above), tells us he has a “non-committal” approach to styling. “Basically if I like it, feel inspired by it, then that's my style,” he says. “Easy as that. I like a space with timeless features and a touch of vintage, hence my relationship with Pottery Barn.”

 

Scroll through for his tips – you’re going to want to either take notes or bookmark this!

 

Closet Inspiration

 

As the years go on, it’s safe to say your style changes with the times. If you want your home to reflect that too, open your closet doors and reference your fashion. Kyle says, “It’s a great way to see a direct representation of layers, textures and colors you are drawn to.” Another great way to make a room feel like it had a major makeover is by swapping pieces from one room to another to give it a different aesthetic.

Accessorize It

The smallest pieces in a room can often have the biggest impression, and they are often the easiest to swap. “Throw pillows can be all the refresh you need. Layer different sized and patterned pillows over a great throw blanket to completely change the look of your space,” Kyle recommends. “If you are someone scared of color, go bold with texture in neutral colors. I am obsessed with Pottery Barn’s Moroccan Wedding pillow. It incorporates fringe, embroidery and decorative trimming. It’s so loud yet all white.”

 

Picture Perfect

If you are tired of looking at the same color on your walls, instead of painting it, a gallery wall is the perfect alternative. “It can make an impact with changeable inserts whenever your mood changes,” Kyle shares. “Pick monochromatic prints for a conducive color accent or mix and match. I love Pottery Barn’s floating wood gallery frames. Wall decals can also be styled on an accent wall for bold graphic interest but easy to remove when you ‘just can’t.’”

 

Scent-sational

Switching up a room’s scent can go a long way. “I love a fresh new scent whether it's a seasonal inspired diffuser or a candle in a cute canister providing dual function with a great smell and a decorative touch,” he adds. "These Signature Homescent Collection come in a variety of ways and all smell great."

 

Simplify Storage

It’s not always the items in the room that can alter its appearance, but also the storage can have the same effect. Editing is always the best way to refresh,” Kyle concludes. “Baskets and bins are great for throwing things in last minute before guests arrive and provide storage with a decorative element. You can also swap out drawers with Pottery Barn’s Galvanized Bins or handles instead of replacing the bigger pieces.

 

