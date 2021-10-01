Would you like to be part of an event changing the trajectory of the lives of the daughters of immigrants and generations to come? The first all-Latina summit, “The Self Mastery Conference,” arrives in New York City this October 16.

The Dream Lab, an entrepreneurial and personal development incubator by Latinas for Latinas, is creating an all-day conference just for Latinas focused on personal development. The event will feature just Latina Coaches as speakers (a space customarily dominated by white males like Tony Robbins), helping attendees break the toxic culture that teaches women to put themselves last.

©The Dream Lab GALLERY





The project plans to initiate an era for personal growth conferences for Latinas; therefore, “The Self Mastery Conference” will welcome 120 women and take them through a journey of self-mastery to create a life by design with confidence.

“I grew up in pursuit of the American Dream, believing I can do anything thanks to my mom. But when things got hard, I thought there was something wrong with me; I was broken by failures because, as Latinas, we are brought up to keep it in; you don’t air your dirty laundry. Through personal development, I was able to learn that it takes more than hard; it takes belief, a community of like-minded people, and a strong mindset. I didn’t see personal growth spaces with women that look like me, and through The Dream Lab, we want to create a space safe for us to dream big and thrive,” says Sabrina Castillo, founder of The Dream Lab.

“I saw my parents become successful, and I followed my list. I graduated with honors and just assumed that meant that one day I would be successful. When that wasn’t happening, I felt unfulfilled and wondered, ‘Is this it? Is this my life?’ I didn’t realize that in order to get the life I wanted, I needed to change how I was thinking and what I was doing,” says founder of the Dream Lab, Audrey Robles.

If you are interested in participating and don’t know what to expect, organizers revealed to HOLA! USA that the day will start with taking a look inward, reparenting, leading into setting boundaries, finding purpose, and end with cultivating a mindset for success in life, business, and career.

The event will also feature workshops by four Latinas encompassing Career Pathing, Entrepreneurship, Leadership Mindset, and Life Coaching. It will have Julissa Prado, Founder of Rizos Curls, as the keynote speaker.